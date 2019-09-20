Akansh Sen murder case: Complainant counsel submits Harmehtab also belongs to influential family

THE COUNSEL for complainant Adamya Rathore in the Akansh Sen murder case, rebutted to the defense arguments on Thursday, submitting that if Sen’s family is a relative of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, then the accused Harmehtab Farid also belongs to an influential family as his grandfather was also the Chief Minister of PEPSU state and had also been a cabinet minister in the Kairon government.

The arguments took place in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajeev Goyal. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on September 23, when the counsel for Akansh Sen will continue to make his submissions against the defense of accused Harmehtab Farid.

Advocate Terminder, counsel for Rathore argued that Adamya Rathore, Rajan Papneja and Karan Yog were present at the spot when the murder took place, drawing from the fact that at the time of Sen’s admission at the hospital, Adamya’s phone number was mentioned with his name, which shows his presence at spot and the hospital. Apart from it, the defense has also failed to establish any enmity between the witnesses and the accused.

The advocate also submitted that Dr Mandal from PGIMER had stated that Sen’s death was not caused by some assault, but due to tyres running over him. Apart from it, rebutting the defence counsel’s submission that Dr Mandal gave final report of death under the influence of the prosecution, Advocate Teminder asked why the defence had never questioned the doctor about the ‘manipulative statements’.

As per reports, Akansh Sen, nephew of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was allegedly run over by a BMW car by Harmehtab Singh and Balraj Randhawa in February, 2017. Harmehtab is facing trial under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.