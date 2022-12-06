Akalis question Mann silence, AAP trains guns on Majithia

The Aam Aadmi Party Monday trained guns at Bikram Singh Majithia saying that the Shiromani Akali Dal leader, who is out on bail in a drug case, must explain his relations with the notorious drug kingpins. This came even as the Akali Dal questioned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s silence on “gangster Goldy Brar’s claim that he was never detained”.

Majithia had earlier asked the Punjab Police chief to confirm the news of detention of gangster Goldy Brar in the US, saying he did not trust the statement of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on it.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said that a ‘tainted’ leader like Majithia has no moral ground to raise question over functioning of the Punjab government, which was elected by the people Punjab with a landslide majority.

He said that those who patronised drug smugglers, gangsters and mafia during their 10-year-regime, are now shamelessly questioning the statement of the CM of Punjab while backing the notorious gangsters. Kang said that it shows that they are anti-Punjab and self-centric politicians who are somewhere associated with criminals.

Even as Kang’s remarks came, gangster Goldy Brar purportedly appeared in an interview and said he will “never be caught alive”. He claimed that he had long left Canada and the United States and was “currently in Europe”.

Meanwhile, Kang dared Majithia to explain his relations with the notorious drug lords Satpreet Singh alias Satta, Amrinder Singh alias Laddi and that why he was riding with them in their cars when he was a minister during SAD-BJP regime. Knag said that to fill their own coffers, “these leaders made college goers gangsters and drug peddlers; they spoiled the peace and harmony of the state”.

He said that it was amusing that Majithia is backing a notorious gangster’s statement and raising questions over Punjab CM’s statement. “Leaders are unnerved that after the arrest of these gangsters, they will be exposed as they had sheltered them for years for their vested political interests,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kaler said, “It was shocking that more than three days had passed since the CM made a tall claim on detention of Goldy Brar with a sole motive to garner votes for AAP in Gujarat. Since then neither the Foreign Ministry, nor Home Ministry or even Punjab DGP has confirmed the CM’s claims. US agencies too have not uttered a word on claims of the Punjab CM.”

Lashing out at Kang’s claims on “patronizing of gangsters” by the previous government, Kaler said that “Moosewala was killed by gang of Lawrance Bishnoi while he sitting in Delhi’s Tihar jail, which is under direct control of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government”. He said, “The truth is that AAP government in Punjab has totally failed to tackle law and order situation and now it was trying to blame earlier governments for its own failure”.

Mocking remarks of AAP leader on Majithia, Kaler said, “It seems that AAP leaders have forgotten that their national convener Kejriwal has tendered written apology in the court on the issue”. He asked them “whether they were above Kejriwal in party hierarchy”.

Taking note of Kang’s comments on bail granted by Punjab and Haryana High Court to Majithia, Kaler said that comments were “direct contempt of court” and Akali Dal “will weigh all legal options against him in the matter”.

He said that “fact of the matter is that today drugs are available in each and every corner of the state and even people have shown this to their ministers many times in past eight months”. He said that “instead of admitting their own failures and taking corrective measures, AAP government was trying to pass the buck on earlier government, which was a shameless act.”