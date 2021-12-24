Akali leader Brahmpura rejoins SAD

Veteran Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura rejoined Akali Dal along with a number of other leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Brahmpura said “I was on leave from my parent party for some time in the same manner in which a ‘fauji’ goes on leave for some time before rejoining his battalion”.

He said the SAD had done “the most sacrifices for the ‘panth’ and Punjab and now it is our responsibility to strengthen the party. We will go from house to house to usher in a new revolution in the State”.

The veteran leader also praised Parkash Singh Badal profusely. Senior Badal said if he had got the opportunity to become chief minister five times, “Brahmpura had a big role to play in this.

Brahmpura Sahab is an Akali and will always remain an Akali. Today I am very happy that two brothers have joined hands again”. Asserting that the SAD had received a big strength with the joining of Brahmpura, Badal said “I appeal to other Akali leaders who have left the mother party to follow the path chosen by Brahmpura”. Speaking on the occasion, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the SAD would “benefit immensely from the experience of Brahmpura” whom he described as “a father like figure”.

He said “Sri Akal Takth Jathedar Harpeet Singh had also called for unity of all panthic forces in the wake of a concerted attack against the Panth and Punjab by three governments – including the central government as well as the governments of Punjab and Delhi.”

Akalis seek HC probe

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded a probe monitored by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court into the recent cases of sacrilege. Announcing this decision while talking to newsmen, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said “Sikhs and Punjabis do not have any faith in the Congress government and its home minister”.