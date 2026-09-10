Amritpal outfit names more candidates: Deep Sidhu’s brother, gangster-turned activist Lakha Sidhana

The Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (WPD) on Wednesday named gangster-turned activist Lakhbir Singh Sidhana aka Lakha Sidhana as the party candidate from the Maur Assembly constituency for the 2027 state elections. It also fielded Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the brother of the late actor Deep Sidhu, from Talwandi Sabo.

The names were announced by Tarsem Singh, the father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who also the heads the Akali Dal (WPD).

The announcements had been stuck for a long time as both leaders wanted to contest from Maur constituency. While Sidhana had unsuccessfully contested from the constituency Maur in the 2022 Assembly elections as a Samyukta Samaj Morcha candidate, it will be the maiden outing for Sidhu.

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On his part, Sidhu had been camping in Maur, and his posters have already come up across the constituency. Party sources claimed that Sidhu was eventually convinced to contest from Talwandi Sabo because Sidhana had been working in the Maur constituency for the last five years. Furthermore, Amritpal Singh’s family had supported Sidhana’s candidature during the 2024 parliamentary elections too.

Sidhu’s candidature from Talwandi Sabo has also put an end to speculation that Amritpal himself wanted to contest from the seat.

The Akali dal (WPD) had earlier named Papalpreet Singh, a close associate of Amritpal Singh, from Majitha and named Satwant Singh, son of Kehar Singh who was executed for his role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as its candidate from Bassi Pathana.

Sidhana had earlier courted controversy after being blamed for instigating the protesters leading to violence on Republic Day near the Red Fort during the farmers’ agitation against the now repealed central farm laws in 2021.

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A native of Sidhana village in Punjab’s Bathinda, he had denied the allegations. As per police, he had than 25 criminal cases registered against him in Punjab, including on charges of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and under Arms Act. A humanities graduate from Punjabi University, Patiala, Sidhana claims to have quit the crime world for social work. He had joined the People’s Party of Punjab in 2011m before quitting it in 2013, but not before it gave him political visibility. Since then he has remained actively involved in social work, including arranging mass marriages of poor girls.

In 2017, he had hit the headlines for allegedly defacing English signages demanding that they be written in Punjabi. He was arrested and sent to Faridkot Modern Jail from where he did a live session on Facebook appeal farmers not to burn paddy stubble.

Sidhu, a practising lawyer who hails from Udaykaran village in Muktsar district, was earlier pitched as a candidate for bypolls to Gidderbaha Assembly constituency in 2024. His name was propped up by Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa had announced candidature after the bypoll was necessitated following after sitting MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring won the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. Sidhu had started meeting people in the villages of the constituency before eventually backing out to avoid split in Panthic votes.

His brother and actor Deep Sidhu had founded Waris Punjab De on September 30, 2021, which was later taken over by Amritpal Singh. At the time, Sidhu had said he and his group cannot align with Amritpal “at any cost”. “My brother had launched Waris Punjab De with another ideology…not the one he (Amritpal) is now taking it to. Deep had clearly said that talks are the (only) way but Amritpal is clearly asking youths to pick up weapon. He is misusing Deep’s name and portraying him as a separatist,” Sidhu had said.