He once saved Sukhbir Badal’s life. A missed home visit now makes him quit SAD

A man who once risked his life to save Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal from an armed attack at the Golden Temple has quit the party—over a promised cup of tea that never happened.

Gurdeep Singh Makrod, a member of the SAD’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) and resident of Makrod Sahib village in Lehragaga constituency of Sangrur district, announced his resignation from all party posts on Thursday after Sukhbir Badal, who was in Lehragaga for the Punjab Bachao Rally, did not visit his house despite repeated assurances.

“I made all the arrangements at home and even got the house whitewashed. I made arrangements to prepare tea, snacks, and everything else. Sukhbirji was supposed to come on Thursday morning, but late on Wednesday night, I came to know he would not be coming. My entire arrangement went waste. And I had no choice but to throw away the sweets and rations purchased to prepare snacks for the SAD president and his team,” Makrod told The Indian Express.