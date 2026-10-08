He once saved Sukhbir Badal’s life. A missed home visit now makes him quit SAD

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A man who once risked his life to save Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal from an armed attack at the Golden Temple has quit the party—over a promised cup of tea that never happened.
Gurdeep Singh Makrod, a member of the SAD’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) and resident of Makrod Sahib village in Lehragaga constituency of Sangrur district, announced his resignation from all party posts on Thursday after Sukhbir Badal, who was in Lehragaga for the Punjab Bachao Rally, did not visit his house despite repeated assurances.
“I made all the arrangements at home and even got the house whitewashed. I made arrangements to prepare tea, snacks, and everything else. Sukhbirji was supposed to come on Thursday morning, but late on Wednesday night, I came to know he would not be coming. My entire arrangement went waste. And I had no choice but to throw away the sweets and rations purchased to prepare snacks for the SAD president and his team,” Makrod told The Indian Express.
Calling the incident the “last straw”, Makrod said he could no longer tolerate what he described as neglect by the party leadership.
“I cannot tolerate this incident. It is a great insult to me. I have decided to quit all posts in the SAD. From now onwards, I will sit at home. I will not join any other party,” he said.
Makrod, whose father and grandfather were associated with the SAD, joined the party in 1982 and participated in the Dharam Yudh Morcha launched by the Akalis in the 1980s. He later joined the camp of veteran leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa after Dhindsa quit the SAD in 2020 and formed the SAD (Sanyukt).
Makrod’s association with Sukhbir Badal, however, took a dramatic turn on December 4, 2024, when Badal was performing sewa outside the Golden Temple after being declared tankhaiya (guilty of misconduct). “I was standing with Dhindsa Sahib when I saw Narain Singh Chaura, who had opened fire aiming at Badal. I immediately jumped and caught hold of him. The police then arrested him,” he said.
‘This is why SAD is facing such a difficult time’
Makrod said Badal and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia later appreciated his intervention and that he met both leaders at Muktsar on January 6, 2025. He returned to the SAD fold on May 13, 2025.
“After I returned to the SAD, Sukhbirji repeatedly told me that he would come to my house for tea. For one reason or another, he could not come. Later, someone else was made the Lehragaga constituency in-charge. I did not mind even that. But Thursday crossed all limits,” he said.
“Now one can understand why the SAD is facing such a difficult time. When the party does not stand by its workers, how can it expect workers to stand by the party?” he added.
SAD spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema acknowledged Makrod’s contribution, describing him as an “emotional and dedicated SAD soldier”.
“Yes, I remember Gurdeep Singh Makrod from the time he was with Dhindsa Sahib. He caught hold of Narain Singh Chaura to save Sukhbirji. He is a dedicated party soldier. If there are any misunderstandings, we will resolve them. As a family, we are one,” Cheema said.
Sukhbir Singh Badal’s office, however, refused to comment on the development.
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