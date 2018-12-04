Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur acquitted in daughter’s death case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday set aside the conviction of senior Akali leader and former SPGC Chief Bibi Jagir Kaur and other accused in her daughter’s death case. Kaur has served as Cabinet Minister in Punjab on more than one occasion and was the first and only woman President of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee. She is President of women wing of the Akali Dal.

A special CBI court in 2012 sentenced then Punjab cabinet minister Bibi Jagir Kaur to five years in prison for conspiring to cause her daughter’s miscarriage 12 years ago. Her sentence was later suspended by the High Court.

Besides IPC Section 313 (forcible abortion), Bibi Jagir Kaur had been convicted of wrongful confinement (Section 344) and kidnapping (Section 365). She was acquitted of the charge of murder.

Jagir’s daughter Harpreet Kaur died under mysterious circumstances in April 2000 and was cremated without an autopsy or inquest the following day. A week later, Kamaljit Singh of Jagir’s native Begowal petitioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging Harpreet had been murdered at Jagir’s behest. Kamaljit said Harpreet and he had secretly married and Harpreet was pregnant with his child. A month before her death, Harpreet had allegedly been sedated and a 27-week-old male foetus was aborted.