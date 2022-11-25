Akali Dal demands security for family of man held for killing Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Bhagwant Mann has failed to take action against those handful elements who are trying to vitiate the atmosphere by trying to polarise thoughts of people on religious lines and by disturbing peace and communal harmony in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, former minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that people were worried about such elements, who are spitting venom against the religion of others and trying to disturb peace in the state.

He said that Mann was adopting double standards in taking action against such elements. He said that although accused Sandeep Singh Sunny has been arrested in the murder case of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, no action has been taken against those who set afire the shop of Hardeep Singh, brother of Sunny, and spoke against the Sikh community.

Sunny had allegedly shot Suri with his licenced weapon in Amritsar earlier this month.

Majithia said that law of the land is equal for everyone and there can’t be two sets of laws for one community or the other. He said that protection should be given to everyone. He demanded security for Hardeep Singh and Mandeep Singh, brother of Sunny.

He said that Hardeep Singh had filed a complaint on November 10 regarding his shop being set on fire by unscrupulous elements, but no action has been taken against the culprits to date.

Majithia said, “Hardeep Singh is not involved in the murder of Suri, but he has been at the receiving end of the anger of such unscrupulous elements”.

There is CCTV camera footage of “some people throwing stones at shops, using petrol of a bike to set afire the shop, somebody using foul language against the Sikh and beating up a youth at the spot, but no action has been taken against them”, he added.

At the press conference, Hardeep Singh said, “Our family is peace loving and religious by nature. We have always lived in harmony with each other. There are Hindu boys working in our shop. We don’t just cater to Sikhs alone. Several of our customers are Punjabis.”

Majithia said that the AAP government should not discriminate on the basis of religion, instead should work to secure peace and communal harmony in the state.

MCD polls: SAD to back party that bats for release of Sikh prisoners

In the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the SAD will throw its weight behind the party pledging to work relentlessly for the release of Sikh prisoners, said its Delhi chief Paramjit Singh Sarna on Thursday.

“We have decided to support those who promise to work with utmost commitment for the release of Bandi Singhs,” said Sarna in a statement.

Sarna said, “The Sikh community saw how all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case walked free after 30 years in prison. If the state power yielded before Tamil sentiments, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t give in to Sikh sentiments on Bandi Singhs’ release. We need to fine-tune our strategy in order to secure honourable release of the Sikh prisoners. We need to make everybody realise how valuable our support is.”

He said that Delhi is home to the largest population of Sikhs in any metro city across India.

“We will appeal to Sikh voters to cast their valuable vote in Delhi to those who formally declare to work for the cause of the Bandi Singhs,” Sarna said.