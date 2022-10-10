‘Akal Takht supreme, but local committees needed for gurdwaras in different states’: Manohar Lal Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) elections will be held within 18 months and till then an “ad hoc committee” will look after the functioning of the gurdwaras in the state.

“In the elections, whosoever wins will get the command of the committee. There will be no interference from the government. After completion of the election process, the adhoc committee will handover all its functioning to the newly elected committee,” the chief minister said.

The Supreme Court had last month upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, enacted to manage the affairs of Sikh shrines in the state. The verdict paved the way for the HSGMC to control all gurdwaras in the state.

However, days after the SC judgment, infighting broke out within the HSGMC with its former chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda claiming that the committee had appointed him president of the panel while removing incumbent Baljit Singh Daduwal from the post. On the other hand, Daduwal said he is still elected president of the HSGMC, adding that there is a set procedure to remove an elected office-bearer.

On Sunday, Khattar attended the bhog (concluding ceremony) of Akhand Path held at Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib in Panchkula. He also participated in Gurbani kirtan and offered prayers.

Later addressing the sangat, Khattar said that the state government, while respecting Sikh sentiments, had strongly defended the formation of a separate gurdwara management committee for Haryana in the Supreme Court. “As a result, the Supreme Court announced its verdict in favour of the Sikh Sangat of Haryana by upholding the validity of the 2014 law. The verdict will certainly further strengthen the unity of the sect,” he said.

Khattar said: “Akal Takht is still the highest authority. But local committees are needed for the gurdwaras built at different places. The separation of the management system of gurdwara is certainly not going to affect the unity of the sect. When separate gurdwara management committees can be formed for Patna Sahib, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib (Nanded) and Delhi, then why can’t it be done for Haryana. The formation of the gurdwara management committee has been done only for making the governance and management system of the gurdwaras smoother. The religious system is supreme, there is no interference of the government in it.”

His remark comes amid the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s strong opposition to recognition to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014.

He said that talks are going on for giving the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) plot in Panchkula to Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib. A final decision in this regard will be taken soon, the CM added.