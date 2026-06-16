Akal Takht summons Sikh ministers, MLAs over Punjab anti-sacrilege law

The panel said Sikh members of the Cabinet and Sikh legislators would be asked to explain their role in approving the law, which, it alleged, was passed despite opposition from panthic institutions. (Representational image)

The Akal Takht on Monday summoned all Sikh ministers in the Punjab Cabinet and Sikh MLAs across party lines to appear before it on June 29 over objections to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, saying the legislation was enacted without consulting the Sikh panth.

The decision was announced by a five-member panel of jathedars that met at the Akal Takht. The panel said Sikh members of the Cabinet and Sikh legislators would be asked to explain their role in approving the law, which, it alleged, was passed despite opposition from panthic institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargajj said the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had enacted the legislation without seeking the consent of the panth. He referred to a panthic gathering held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall on April 6, where it was resolved that no law relating to Sri Guru Granth Sahib or panthic institutions should be passed without the approval of the Sikh community’s representative bodies.