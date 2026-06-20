Akal Takht releases video of Mann backing probe into controversial clip

Bhagwant Mann and Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj can be heard discussing forensic verification of a disputed video in a newly released recording.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarJun 20, 2026 02:55 PM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has slammed the Akal Takht leadership, accusing them of acting on political biases after being declared 'Guru Dokhi'.File photo of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
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The Sri Akal Takht Sahib Saturday released a video of a conversation among Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and CM’s personal assistant Rajbir Singh Ghuman that was purportedly recorded in January.

The video was released five days after Sri Akal Takht Sahib claimed an earlier objectionable video featuring the chief minister was not doctored, and it declared Mann ‘Guru Dokhi’ (anti-Guru) and ‘Khalsa Panth Virodhi’ (opposed to the Khalsa Panth).

The recently released video shows the parties involved agreeing to forensic tests to determine whether the controversial clip is genuine or doctored.

The Jathedar can be heard telling the chief minister that he could not confirm the clip’s authenticity and called for a formal inquiry: “I don’t know if this video is true or false. This is a subject for investigation.”

“I also want this investigation (of the video),” the CM said during the conversation.

Mann, in the January exchange, repeatedly described the footage as manipulated: “That is absolutely fake.”

During the conversation, Mann suggested the controversial clip was being circulated by a person named Jagman with a history of substance abuse and erratic behaviour, saying the individual “used to blackmail” and that he was “not mentally well” and “habitually uses drugs.”

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Gargaj can also be heard remarking that he would seek verification of the video independently: “Akal Takht Sahib will have this video examined.” He had warned about the implications of the findings: “If it (the video) is false, then it’s okay; if it is true, then it won’t be just about me alone, it would be about the Panth.”

Mann had then told the Jathedar, “These days, AI – you yourself know social media’s ways. Someone might have used a photo in this video, even of Sukhbir Badal and Majithia.”

“Tell us two labs (to get the video examined),” Gargaj told Mann in the video released by the Akal Takht.

On the day of declaring the CM as Guru Dokhi, the Jathedar had claimed that the government never provided the names of any lab.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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