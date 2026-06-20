Akal Takht releases video of Mann backing probe into controversial clip

The Sri Akal Takht Sahib Saturday released a video of a conversation among Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and CM’s personal assistant Rajbir Singh Ghuman that was purportedly recorded in January.

The video was released five days after Sri Akal Takht Sahib claimed an earlier objectionable video featuring the chief minister was not doctored, and it declared Mann ‘Guru Dokhi’ (anti-Guru) and ‘Khalsa Panth Virodhi’ (opposed to the Khalsa Panth).

The recently released video shows the parties involved agreeing to forensic tests to determine whether the controversial clip is genuine or doctored.

The Jathedar can be heard telling the chief minister that he could not confirm the clip’s authenticity and called for a formal inquiry: “I don’t know if this video is true or false. This is a subject for investigation.”