Akal Takht Jathedar to attend religious event in Pakistan

Akal Takht’s Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and others leave for Pakistan to take part in a function at Nankana Sahib, on Wednesday. Rana Simranjit Singh Akal Takht’s Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and others leave for Pakistan to take part in a function at Nankana Sahib, on Wednesday. Rana Simranjit Singh

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh left for Pakistan on Wednesday to take part in a religious function at the Nankana Sahib on February 21. He crossed over to Pakistan from Attari-Wagah border.

“I am going to Pakistan to observe anniversary function of 100 years old event to liberate Nankana Sahib. There are total 13 members in delegation. Martyrdom anniversary is being commemorated by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC),” said the Jathedar.

In February, 1921, during the Gurdwara Reform Movement, more than 260 Sikh protesters were martyred when they entered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib to liberate it from the mahant. Every year, February 21 is observed as Saka Nankana Sahib to mark this important event in Sikh history. The Jathedar has been invited by the PSGPC and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for the event.

