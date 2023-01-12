‘Attempt to finish our identity’: Akal Takht Jathedar objects to Army purchasing helmets for Sikh soldiers

The Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh has criticised the Army’s proposed induction of helmets for Sikh soldiers saying that this move must be reconsidered and that it is an attack on the identity of Sikhs.

In a statement issued in Amritsar on Thursday, the Jathedar said he had learnt from news reports about Army’s move to purchase helmets for Sikh soldiers and said that the Sikh Panth and Sikh organisations will not tolerate any such move as Sikhs were prohibited by their tenets of religion to wear caps or helmets.

The Indian Express had reported on January 9 that the Army has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the emergency purchase of nearly 13,000 helmets for Sikh troops through fast track procedure.

Giani Harpreet Singh issued a video statement on this issue and said that even in World War II and 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, the Sikh soldiers had fought bravely wearing their turban.

“The turban is not just a cloth of five or seven metres, it is a crown which has been placed on the heads of Sikhs by Guru Sahib and it is a symbol of our identity. Any attempt to place a helmet over our symbol of identity will be seen as an attempt to finish our identity,” he said.

The Jathedar added that the British rulers had also tried to introduce helmets for Sikh soldiers in World War II but the move had been rejected by Sikh soldiers. He asked the Government of India and the Army to reconsider this move keeping in mind Sikh sentiments.

The RFP for helmets, which is in the public domain on the Indian Army website, was issued by the Army on January 5 this year for 12,730 ballistic helmets. Out of these, 8,911 are desired of large size while 3,819 are required to be in extra-large size. The helmets need to be of central bulge design and as per advanced combat design to suit the head size of Sikh troops who sport unshorn hair on their heads as per religious requirements.

This may well be the first such order of helmets exclusively for Sikh troops in the Army. Traditionally Sikh troops have not worn helmets in battles but lately in counter-insurgency areas and on the Line of Control, they have been seen wearing helmets as well as bullet-proof ‘Patka’.

As per religious norms, Sikh troops wear turbans and they have continued to do so in modern-era battles dating back to the First World War. However, with changing nature of warfare and advances being made in personal protection as well as ballistic ammunition, the safety of soldiers in combat has attained more importance than ever.

Apart from pure Sikh regiments like The Sikh Regiment and Sikh Light Infantry, a substantial number of Sikhs also serve in the Punjab Regiment and certain other infantry units also. They also serve in large numbers in other arms and services.

The other safety norms for the helmets for Sikh troops are the same as in regular helmets. The last date for submission of bids is January 27, 2023.

Speaking to The Indian Express, former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh who has served in the Sikh Regiment said, “I do not know why this move of introducing helmets for Sikh troops has been initiated. Sikh soldiers have never worn helmets in war be it the First World War, Second World War, or even in the Kargil war. We have always worn turbans. Even I did not wear a helmet ever during my service in Sikh Regiment”.