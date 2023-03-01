Days after Ajnala, Mann: Ignore those who are trying to destabilise Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday gave a clarion call to the people, especially the media, to ignore those who are trying to destabilise Punjab by inciting the youth. He said that peace, progress and prosperity are the ultimate aim of his government and this can be fulfilled only with the active support and cooperation of people.

He said that every effort will be made to further strengthen the ethos of communal harmony and brotherhood in the state.

Mann was addressing a gathering after handing over recruitment letters to veterinary officers. He said that by handing over 26,797 job letters, his government has taken a step forward in making youth gainful thereby making them an active partner in socio-economic growth of the state. He said that the sole criteria for selection in this entire recruitment process is merit and the entire procedure is being followed in a transparent manner. He said that now these youth have become integral part of the government adding that now they should serve the people with missionary zeal. Mann said that such a whopping number of jobs in merely around 11 months reflect the commitment of the state government to ensure the well being of youth and opening new avenues of employment for them. The CM said that the aim of his government is to channelise the energy of the youth in a positive direction. He said that this is the need of the hour to realise the ultimate goal of making Punjab a frontrunner state in the country.

Mann said his government has regularised 14000 temporary employees and the Cabinet has given nod for regularising the same number of employees. He said that it is for the first time that the process of filling 2,100 posts in Punjab Police has been issued and it has been decided to fill 1,800 posts of Constables and 300 Sub-inspectors every year in coming four years. He said that state government is laying major thrust on putting the state on high growth trajectory of industrial development to open new vistas of employment for youth. Mann said his government is mulling to launch the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar’ programme under which people will get 40 citizen-centric services at their doorsteps. He said that this scheme will be available online via app .

The CM said his government is working overtime to promote allied farming activities to supplement the income of the farmers. The government is also laying major thrust on the food processing sector and processing plants for sugarcane, leechi, garlic, kinnow and other fruits will soon be set up. Due focus is also being laid on augmenting the milk production through Milkfed so that it can expand its operation in other states.

The state government has fulfilled the promise of giving 300 units of free electricity per month to households from July 1, and it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that 87 per cent of households in the state have zero electricity bills in the months of November-December, he said. Mann said the state government is duty bound to ensure that there is no shortage of power during the ensuing summer and paddy season.