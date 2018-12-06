AJL case: Special CBI Court summons Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Motilal Vora

A SPECIAL CBI Court on Wednesday summoned former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, the Chairman of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), on January 3, 2019, in a case related to the reallotment of a plot to the company in 2005.

Advertising

The CBI on December 1 had filed a challan against Hooda and Vora and accused the former Chief Minister of conspiracy and abuse of official position during his regime in 2005. The development had come just 20 days after Haryana Governor granted sanction to prosecute Hooda.

The CBI in April 2017 had registered an FIR against Hooda for reallotting a 3,360-square-metre institutional plot to AJL, the company that owns National Herald and is linked to Congress, in Panchkula.