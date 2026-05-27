Canadian Punjabi climber survives Everest ordeal, becomes first from community to scale peak

Ajaypal Singh Dhaliwal, a Brampton-based Canadian of Punjabi origin, has become the first Canadian Punjabi climber to summit Mount Everest, surviving a near-fatal descent from the world’s highest peak during one of the deadliest and busiest summit windows of the season.

Dhaliwal reached the 8,848.86-metre summit on May 20 as part of a record-setting day in which 274 climbers scaled Everest from the Nepal side within 24 hours. The Expedition Operators’ Association of Nepal confirmed the single-day summit record, aided by a brief spell of favourable weather.

While the summit marked a personal milestone after years of preparation, the descent turned perilous in the ‘Death Zone’ above 8,000 metres, where oxygen levels are critically low and weather conditions unforgiving.