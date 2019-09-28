AIU youth festival: Folk dances by team Russia and Lithuania declared Best International Folk Dances

THE TWO-act ballet dance, Shchelkunchi, performed by the Russian team along with Ghoda dance performed by a team from Lithuania, were declared the Best International Folk Dance on the final day of the first AIU International Youth Festival on Friday.

The three-day International Youth Festival concluded at the campus of Chandigarh University. The team from India which performed the Rajathani folk dance Chari along with Czech Republic team performing the F X Salda dance form bagged the second position.

Team Taiwan that performed the all male dance form “Tw-Egy” bagged the third position along with team Poland which performed KraKowiak folk dance. The fourth position was bagged by team Indonesia which performed “Svadara” folk dance along with team India which performed the Punjabi traditional dance Bhangra.

Live bands from 16 countries including Bulgaria, Poland, Central Turkey, Russia, Srilanka, Finland performed on the last day of the youth festival which mesmerised audience.

The showstopper was the bagpiper band from Bulgaria who also recreated various Bollywood numbers along with some of their traditional tunes which was presented as perfect Indi-Western fusion music.

“The first AIU International Youth Festival organised by Chandigarh University has turned out to be a global platform for cultural exchange where youth from different countries are interacting with each other and trying to understand their traditional values and culture”, said Dr Arun Patil, the official appointed by the Association of Indian Universities.