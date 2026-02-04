Aitchison Lahore to YPS Patiala: 4 living alumni who witnessed Partition honoured

The 4 alumni studied at Aitchison Lahore (now in Pakistan) till 1947 before the Partition, and later they had to migrate to India.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLudhianaFeb 4, 2026 12:22 PM IST
Simran Singh Bhadaur, Col (retd) Harinder Singh Attari, Group Captain Jitinder Singh Chimni, and Malinder Singh Sodhi along with Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, headmaster Naveen Dixit and Tarunjit Singh Butalia, honorary envoy, Aitchison College, Lahore, -- who were felicitated during a 'Special Assembly' -- held on Tuesday evening.Simran Singh Bhadaur, Col (retd) Harinder Singh Attari, Group Captain Jitinder Singh Chimni, and Malinder Singh Sodhi along with Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, headmaster Naveen Dixit and Tarunjit Singh Butalia, honorary envoy, Aitchison College, Lahore, -- who were felicitated during a 'Special Assembly' -- held on Tuesday evening.
Make us preferred source on Google

In a rare yet memorable event, four living alumni of 140-year-old colonial-era Aitchison College, Lahore, were honoured during a “Special Assembly” held at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, on Tuesday evening.

The four alumni — Simran Singh Bhadaur, Col (retd) Harinder Singh Attari, Group Captain Jitinder Singh Chimni, and Malinder Singh Sodhi — studied at Aitchison Lahore (now in Pakistan) till 1947 before the Partition happened, and they had to migrate to India.

The YPS School in Patiala, a replica of Aitchison Lahore, was established in 1948 by the then Maharaja of Patiala, Yadavindra Singh, for the Aitchison and other students who had to migrate from Pakistan to India due to the Partition. The Maharaja himself was an alumnus of Aitchison.

While Aitchison Lahore is completing 140 years this year, YPS has turned 78.

The flex naming six living joint alumni of Aitchison and YPS displayed at the special assembly, Tuesday. The flex naming six living joint alumni of Aitchison and YPS displayed at the special assembly held at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), held on Tuesday.

Tarunjit Singh Butalia, honorary envoy, Aitchison College, Lahore, who also attended the ceremony at Patiala, said: “At the time of Partition, 160 of the about 265 boys at Aitchison College were Sikhs and Hindus. They ended up in India. Maharaja Yadvindra Singh of Patiala graciously donated his stadium so the boys from Aitchison could continue their schooling. He hired Dhani Ram Kapila, Principal at Aitchison, as Headmaster of YPS. He also hired Aitchison teacher and hockey coach Harnam Singh Bal as Assistant Headmaster.”

“Aitchison College in Lahore was founded in 1886. The Maharaja of Patiala had donated Rs 50,000 towards the college building fund. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh and his son Maharaja Yadvindra Singh also studied at Aitchison along with about twenty other boys from the Patiala royal family,” said Butalia.

The four were honoured in the presence of school headmaster Naveen Dixit.

Story continues below this ad

Aitchison College will celebrate its 140th Foundation Day from February 13 to 15 in Lahore.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Khemchand Singh
How and why Manipur finally moved back towards an elected govt
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
Advertisement