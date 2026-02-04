Aitchison Lahore to YPS Patiala: 4 living alumni who witnessed Partition honoured

Simran Singh Bhadaur, Col (retd) Harinder Singh Attari, Group Captain Jitinder Singh Chimni, and Malinder Singh Sodhi along with Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, headmaster Naveen Dixit and Tarunjit Singh Butalia, honorary envoy, Aitchison College, Lahore, -- who were felicitated during a 'Special Assembly' -- held on Tuesday evening.

In a rare yet memorable event, four living alumni of 140-year-old colonial-era Aitchison College, Lahore, were honoured during a “Special Assembly” held at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, on Tuesday evening.

The four alumni — Simran Singh Bhadaur, Col (retd) Harinder Singh Attari, Group Captain Jitinder Singh Chimni, and Malinder Singh Sodhi — studied at Aitchison Lahore (now in Pakistan) till 1947 before the Partition happened, and they had to migrate to India.

The YPS School in Patiala, a replica of Aitchison Lahore, was established in 1948 by the then Maharaja of Patiala, Yadavindra Singh, for the Aitchison and other students who had to migrate from Pakistan to India due to the Partition. The Maharaja himself was an alumnus of Aitchison.