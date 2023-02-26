Airline, travel agency told to pay Rs 99k for not refunding ticket fare to UT resident

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed an airlines and a travel firm to pay Rs 99,625, to a UT resident for not refunding the ticket amount for a flight that was re-scheduled.

As per details, the complainant, Onkarjot Singh alleged that he had booked a ticket with Spicejet Limited from Grand Tarvel Planners, to travel from Delhi to Canada for September 11, 2020. He paid a total of Rs 89,625 and it was mentioned in the ticket that the amount paid is not refundable.

As per Singh, on September 11, 2020, when the complainant along with his father went to Delhi to board the flight, they received a message from the travel firm that the flight had been re-scheduled and would now depart on September 12, 2020. The firm said that the same ticket will be effective. But contrary to that, the complainant received a copy of a ticket showing the date of flight as September 13, 2020. Singh alleged that when the complainant did not get any satisfactory response or confirmation from the airlines and the travel agency about the departure date of his flight, he decided to purchase a new ticket from Air Canada for September 14, by paying Rs 1,05,000. The complainant said that he then informed the travel firmabout the same and requested a refund. On September 12, the complainant received another ticket through email from the travel firm for September 14 from Delhi to Toronto in EuroAtlantic Airways.

Spicejet Limited in its reply said that due to Covid, the said flight was postponed by one day, and that all passengers of the said flight including the complainant herein were informed about the scheduled change via text message and email address. All but two passengers boarded the rescheduled flight. The two passengers were declared ‘no show’ for the said fight resultantly and their fare forfeited. The travel firm, Grand Travel Planners denied claims that the complainant informed them regarding the purchase of the Air Canada ticket.

The commission, after hearing the matter, held that in the instant case the airlines and travel firm had miserably failed to take timely action by accommodating the complainant in alternative flight. Rather it kept the complainant in dilemma regarding the confirmed date of flight, which is quite apparent from tickets placed on record by the complainant wherein the opposite parties time and again intimated different travel timings of the flight to the complainant, which forced the complainant to take services of another airline, so that he may reach his destination on time. Hence, there is clear cut deficiency on the part of opposite parties and they are liable to refund the price of the ticket to the complainant.