Air quality mgmt preparedness: Centre concerned over Punjab plan

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Friday expressed “displeasure” over Punjab’s lack of preparedness for air quality management and noted “a huge gap” in the state’s plan for stubble management. Yadav said the Punjab government has not planned “adequate” steps for management of almost 5.75 million tonnes of stubble, which may have “an adverse impact” on the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

Yadav took stock of preparedness of the NCR and neighbouring states in tackling air pollution saying that particular attention over the next three months need to be given to paddy stubble burning, open biomass and municipal solid waste burning, industrial emissions and particulate matter, dust emissions from construction, demolition activities and roads and open areas, which need mitigation measures.

“Considering the criticality of air pollution related matters including the weather conditions around Diwali festival, the Minister directed for special and timely measures to control the air pollution levels,’’ said an official.

The Union environment ministry secretary called upon Punjab to expand the coverage of area under bio-decomposer through “pro-active action, especially since a marginal increase had been proposed in the coverage of area under bio-decomposer–from 7,500 acres in 2021 to merely 8,000 acres in 2022”, the ministry said.

“The CAQM chairman also emphasized the need for a time-bound implementation of the action plan, particularly by the Punjab,” it added.