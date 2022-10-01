scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Air quality mgmt preparedness: Centre concerned over Punjab plan

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the Punjab government has not planned “adequate” steps for management of almost 5.75 million tonnes of stubble

Union Environment minister Bhupender Yadav (File photo)

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Friday expressed “displeasure” over Punjab’s lack of preparedness for air quality management and noted “a huge gap” in the state’s plan for stubble management. Yadav said the Punjab government has not planned “adequate” steps for management of almost 5.75 million tonnes of stubble, which may have “an adverse impact” on the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

Yadav took stock of preparedness of the NCR and neighbouring states in tackling air pollution saying that particular attention over the next three months need to be given to paddy stubble burning, open biomass and municipal solid waste burning, industrial emissions and particulate matter, dust emissions from construction, demolition activities and roads and open areas, which need mitigation measures.

“Considering the criticality of air pollution related matters including the weather conditions around Diwali festival, the Minister directed for special and timely measures to control the air pollution levels,’’ said an official.

Also Read |Air pollution: Delhi CM Kejriwal brings out a 15-point ‘winter action plan’

The Union environment ministry secretary called upon Punjab to expand the coverage of area under bio-decomposer through “pro-active action, especially since a marginal increase had been proposed in the coverage of area under bio-decomposer–from 7,500 acres in 2021 to merely 8,000 acres in 2022”, the ministry said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
More from Chandigarh

“The CAQM chairman also emphasized the need for a time-bound implementation of the action plan, particularly by the Punjab,” it added.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 05:32:03 am
Next Story

Gujarat: Kejriwal, Mann, Sisodia on 2-day state tour from today

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement