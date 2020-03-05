Air pollution has lowered average life expectancy in Chandigarh by 5.9 years: Study

At this air quality index, prolonged exposure causes respiratory illness. (Express file photo) At this air quality index, prolonged exposure causes respiratory illness. (Express file photo)

A one-day workshop on the deteriorating air quality of the city was held by the department of Community Education and Disability Studies, Panjab University, along with with TC Nautiyal (IFS) CFof the department of Forests and Wildlife and member secretary of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee.

According to a study released by the University of Chicago, residents of Chandigarh maybe losing upto 5.9 years of their lives because of breathing polluted air. The recently released data on life expectancy show a reduction in North India on the back of increasing air pollution, according to the AQLI or Air Quality Life Index, developed by the Energy Policy Institute at University of Chicago (EPIC India).

The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) translates air pollution concentrations into impact on life expectancy and tells how much longer one can we live if they breathe clean air. The tool aims to aid public and policymakers alike to determine the benefits of air pollution policies.

“Ensuring clean air and environment is a collective responsibility of the administration and citizens. The Pollution Control Board in Chandigarh has always believed in policies which are people centric and encourage citizens to participate and work with us together as a team. Initiatives like AQLI are a good step in that process and there is a lot that we can mutually benefit from, by exchanging information and taking right steps to ensure a healthy environment for citizens of the city,” said TC Nautiyal.

