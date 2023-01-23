The flight that taught me, each day is a gift: R K Saboo

Written by R K Saboo

Each year, as January 24 approaches, my thoughts go back to a most tragic event that took place 57 years ago when Air India Flight 101 crashed at Mont Blanc in Europe, killing 117 passengers including the crew members. Among them was Dr Homi Bhabha, the founder and chairman of the Indian Atomic Energy Commission and an outstanding nuclear physicist of India.

Another precious life lost in that crash was that of a young son of our friends Gen. Kulwant Singh and Teji. A few days prior to the crash, Gen. Kulwant Singh suddenly died of a massive heart attack. His young and only son, studying in London, came to India for his father’s last rites and was returning to London. It was heart-breaking to see his wailing mother, who had lost her husband and son within a few days.

It is providential that I am still around since I too was to be on that flight. I was going to Groz-Beckert in Germany for a meeting. A friend of mine, Mahendra Jhawar, was going to London. So together we planned to spend two days in Beirut, which was known as Paris of the Middle East, and then take the Air India flight from Beirut which was a scheduled stop. He readily agreed.

R K Saboo was also supposed to be on the flight. R K Saboo was also supposed to be on the flight.

Suddenly, just a day before the flight on an impulse, I called my friend Mahendra and told him that we would go to Beirut sometime later. So, we cancelled our flights to Beirut and went directly to our destinations. Everyone in my family knew I was taking the Air India flight on 24 January, the doomed day.

At that time, there were only landline phones and telex facilities. Early in the morning on January 24, I received a call from the Managing Director of Groz-Beckert in Germany congratulating me profusely for being safe. He was the first person who informed me of the disaster.

My parents and brother in Calcutta heard the news of the crash on the radio. Unaware of my changed programme they were inconsolable, and family and friends started pouring in for condolences. My wife, Usha, realised the lapse soon, and to the immense relief of my family, she informed them that I was safe. There was a huge sense of relief, joy and gratitude to God among my family, friends and business associates. Amid lots of rejoicing, prayers, prasad and donations were offered to the poor.

Advertisement

Air India flight was on Boeing 707, very safe and steady aircraft was to land in Geneva, Switzerland and just few minutes earlier crashed. Investigation revealed that the pilot, under the impression that he had passed the ridge leading to the summit and was still at a flight level which afforded sufficient safety clearance over Mont Blanc, continued his descent. Obviously, the pilot’s unknowingly error.

There was some assumption of sabotage due to the presence of nuclear scientist Homi Bhabha on the flight, but it was cleared. Many mountaineers later in 2008, 2012 and 2017 found the aircraft mailbox, treasures in passengers’ luggage and human remains.

I often wonder whether it was my good karma, my parents’ blessings, my friends’ good wishes, my wife’s prayers or simply my impulse to skip that flight, or all of these combined that had helped to save my life. At that time, my two sons, aged 8 and 3 years were oblivious of the happening. But I shuddered to even imagine what would have been their future if I was gone.

Advertisement

In school our Hindi teacher used to often recite a famous “kaal kare so aaj kar, aaj kare so abb” and we used to laugh. Now I realise the full import of the above ‘doha’ and the fragility of life. That crash taught me a valuable life lesson — each day is a gift. There is no time like the present, so make the most of it.

(The writer is an industrialist, philanthropist and educationist who was the first Indian to be made the president of Rotary International)