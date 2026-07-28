Air India’s new service: Clear immigration in Amritsar, fly worldwide via Delhi

The Easy Connect service introduces two Air India daily flights that will allow passengers to transit through Delhi to overseas destinations within four hours of arrival. (File Photo)

Air India on Tuesday launched its ‘Easy Connect’ service from Amritsar airport, linking passengers from Punjab to 27 global destinations through Delhi. Under the new service, passengers clear immigration and check in baggage at Amritsar itself. They then transit through Delhi as international travellers without re‑checking luggage or changing terminals.

The service, inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, introduces two daily flights—AI1113 at 9.10 am and AI1115 at 10 pm—that will enable passengers to transit through Delhi to destinations across North America, Europe, Australia, West Asia, and Southeast Asia within four hours of arrival.

Naidu said the move was a step toward “building an aviation network that serves a New India”.