Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Air in Chandigarh ‘very poor’ due to dip in mercury, wind activity

chandigarh air quality news, indian expressA Central Pollution Control Board spokesperson said Chandigarh's overall AQI for PM2.5 particles on Monday morning was 266 based on data collected from two monitoring stations. (File Representational Photo)

Written by Om Kumar Jha

Chandigarh’s Air Quality continued to deteriorate on Monday, with many parts of the city breathing very poor air.

A Central Pollution Control Board spokesperson said Chandigarh’s overall AQI for PM2.5 particles on Monday morning was 266 based on data collected from two monitoring stations.

Monday’s PM 2.5 AQI was much higher than the average of 190.88, which was witnessed from January 1 to 9, the readings at the monitoring station at Sector 53 further showed.

Contacted, a Central Pollution Control Board spokesperson on Monday said that the decline in air quality was being caused by a drop in temperature and by winds that moved pollutants from one location to another. Pollution levels also spiked due to human-induced sources, like vehicle pollution.

PM 2.5 is a fine, inhalable particle, generally 2.5 micrometres of diameter or smaller. The combustion of gasoline, oil, diesel fuel or wood produces much of the PM 2.5. Due to its smaller size, the particulate matter can be drawn deep in the lungs and can be more harmful as compared to PM 10.

An AQI of 0 to 50 is considered good and has little health effect, that between 51 to 100 is considered satisfactory and causes only slight discomfort to persons with sensitive lungs. An AQI between 101 to 200 is considered moderate and causes discomfort to people with asthma and heart disease. The air quality is defined as poor when the AQI level is between 201 to 300, prolonged exposure to which can cause breathing discomfort for the majority of the population.

An AQI range of 301 to 400 is extremely poor and causes lung disease, while the range from 401 to 500 is severe, affecting both healthy people and those who already have serious illnesses.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 09:28 IST
