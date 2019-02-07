Air hostess training institute employee booked for misappropriating course fee amount

The Chandigarh Police have booked an employee of the air hostess training institute for allegedly cheating the institute by misappropriating course fee amount.

The accused, Amardeep Singh, a resident of Sector 40, has been booked under sections 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code in Sector 34 police station.

The accused was employed as central sales manager with the Frankfinn Institute Of Air Hostess Training, Chandigarh. According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of Prikshit Prabhakar, manager of accounts department at Frankfinn. Prabhakar stated that his company was engaged in the business of imparting preparatory trainings to air hostess and cabin crew, hospitality, travel and customer service.

The company had appointed Amardeep Singh as central sales manager, who was entrusted with the responsibility of sales and admissions.

He was also responsible for profitability of the centre and maximisation of sales revenue. During an audit conducted of the company, it was learned that accused, Amardeep Singh, misrepresented himself to the student and collected their course fee amount.

He also dishonestly misappropriated the amount by not depositing the amount collected in the bank account of the company.

Acting on the complaint and after conducting a preliminary investigation, the police have registered a case against the accused. The accused is yet to be arrested.