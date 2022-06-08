Air Force personnel killed in road accident in Chandigarh

A 52-YEAR-OLD warrant officer with the Indian Air Force was killed in a road accident near Faida barrier Sector 48-47 dividing road.

The victim was identified as Ajay Kumar Mishra, a resident of Sector 47. He was riding on his motorcycle which was hit by a speeding car from the rear.

The incident took place on Sunday night. Mishra, a resident of Sector 47, was admitted in PGI where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday night. The car was being driven by a student, Chhaminder Singh of Sector 15. Chhaminder Singh was arrested and later bailed out.

Sources said the road accident was witnessed by Mishra’s wife. She was walking near the dividing road. The FIR was registered on her statement. The victim was off duty and was in plain clothes when he met with the accident.

The spot inspection revealed that both the vehicles were coming from Sector 49 to Sector 48. Police said that Chhaminder was apprehended on the spot.

Mishra was a native of Bihar. His body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Police said that the Air Force authorities were informed about the accident.

A case was registered at Sector 49 police station. Chhaminder is a native of Bathinda and has been residing in a PG accommodation in Sector 15.