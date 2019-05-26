Air Asia told to pay Rs 1.54 lakh to veg man it served non-veg food

A Panchkula family, which was returning from Malaysia in a Air Asia plane, had a tough journey. Not only they were harassed allegedly by the airline staff, but eldest member of the family was served non vegetarian food instead of vegetarian. Now, Panchkula Consumer Forum has directed Air Asia to pay Rs 1.54 lakh to the family.

According to a complaint filed by Vijay Kumar Trehan (61), he had booked onward and return tickets for the journey between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur in Air Asia on October 7, 2018 and October 13, 2018 respectively. Trehan in his complaint stated that the he had paid Rs 59,482 and Rs 15,016 for for onward and return journeys respectively.

He stated that there was no problem in the onward journey to Malysia. During their return to India, the family reached at Kuala Lumpur Airport in time on October 13 and got their baggage clearance and boarding passes by 5.15 pm. The plane was scheduled to take off at 7.20 pm.

However, there was huge rush at immigration counter and also at the security check, which took nearly one and a quarter hour for clearance for their entire family comprising five adults and three children.

Meanwhile the distance from the boarding pass counter to the exit gate of the terminal was about 1 km and quite confusing, as there was no signage or any guidance by any airport personnel. Meanwhile, as they were moving for the terminal gate, airline officials refused to allow them to board the plane, citing the reason of delay of ten minutes by the complainants in arriving at the gate. Tehran claimed that the plane was still stationed at the runway and had not even started revving for taking off.

Trehan alleged that the airlines did not make any announcements and the family had to buy another tickets for the flight to return for Rs 1.03 lakh. They also had to stay in the foreign land for another day and take rooms in a Hotel at heavy cost when they had little money left to spend on.

Vijay Trehan said that while returning in the same flight on the next day, he had ordered vegetarian food as they are from a Hindu family and also devotees of ISKON sect. But as soon as he tasted the cheese sandwich, he realised that it was containing chicken. Trehan alleged that “he was robbed of his religious sentiments by the flight attendents that too in the sacred days of Navratras”.

Following the complaint, a notice was issued to the Air Asia by the forum which was not received back either served or unserved despite the expiry of 30 days hence, it was proceeded ex-parte.

The forum held that, “…despite reaching the Airport in time, getting their boarding passes in time, they were not allowed to board the flight, we find deficiency in service on the part of the OP (Air Asia)…It may be mentioned here that serving of non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian person is also a gross deficiency in service “…aas it not only hurts religious sentiments but also thrust upon in the mind of the concerned person a sense of guilt and even physical problems like vomiting etc”.

The forum thus directed the Airlines Air Asia to pay Rs 1,19,213 on account of expenses incurred by the complainants for new tickets, hotel room rent, food expenses along with interest at 9 percent per annum from the date of filing of complaint till realisation, and Rs 30,000 on account of physical harassment, pain and mental agony, Rs 5,500 on account of litigation charges.