From Corridors of Power | Black flags, sand storms and slow files: Saini, Mann and Kejriwal in a week of political reruns

When Nayab Singh Saini was greeted with a flurry of black flags by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, it was less a protest and more a rerun with new casting. Punjab politics does love a sequel.

Cast your mind back to 2014 to 2022. A combative Arvind Kejriwal, then the outsider looking in, was routinely shown black flags by workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP combine ahead of 2017 and by Congress before 2022. The symbolism was blunt: not welcome. The optics were dramatic. The effect, limited.

Fast forward, and the script has inverted. The once-targeted now do the targeting. The rebel has acquired a ruling party’s muscle memory. Those black flags in 2017 did not stop AAP’s ascent. In 2022, it swept Punjab with a decisive majority. Street theatre filled the cameras; the ballot boxes had the final word. Moral of the story: fabric flutters, voters decide.