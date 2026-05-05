‘Aiming to return with trophy’: After stellar WPL, Chandigarh’s Nandni sets sight on T20 World Cup
As Chandigarh pacer Nandni Sharma reflected on her journey to the selection for the T20 Women’s World Cup team, she showered praises on Union Territory Cricket Association’s (UTCA) for ensuring her development as a pacer and backing her potential. The 24-year-old has also been selected for the one-off Test against England at Lord’s after the […]
As Chandigarh pacer Nandni Sharma reflected on her journey to the selection for the T20 Women’s World Cup team, she showered praises on Union Territory Cricket Association’s (UTCA) for ensuring her development as a pacer and backing her potential.
The 24-year-old has also been selected for the one-off Test against England at Lord’s after the World Cup.
“I got chances in UTCA and the full backing from the UTCA management including former president Sanjay Tandon as well the coaches and staff. All these performances for Chandigarh helped me to be picked up by Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction and now selected for the T20 World Cup team as well as for the solitary Test against England. It still feels like a dream,” Sharma said after a UTCA felicitation ceremony held at the Sector 16 Stadium on Monday morning.
“I will aim to give my best for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup and hopefully we will return with the trophy.”
The Delhi Capitals pacer had become the second Indian player to take a WPL hat-trick and the first uncapped Indian player to take a five-four in a match against Gujarat Titans in the WPL this year. She finished the tournament with a total of 17 wickets and was the joint highest wicket-taker of the tournament along with Titans’ Sophie Devine.
On Monday, the young pacer was accompanied by her parents Shyam Sundar Sharma and Seema Sharma and siblings Akash Vats and Prerna Sharma.
With her father being a spare parts shop owner in the Industrial Area, young Nandni started her cricketing journey at the age of 10 with then Sacred Heart Convent School student before joining the LIC Academy in Sector 26. She initially played for Punjab junior team and made the switch to UTCA after it got affiliation with BCCI.
“Her father and brothers have also played cricket. She was pretty adamant at a very young age that she will play cricket and we all supported her dream. She dreamt of playing for Indian one day and this dream will soon be reality for her. It’s all due to her hard work and passion,” her proud mother Seema shared.
UTCA’s Founder-President and Governing Council Member of the WPL, Sanjay Tandon also lauded her achievements.
“When Nandni was picked up by Delhi Capitals, it was a proud moment for UTCA. She also became the highest wicket-taker in WPL and was the emerging player of the season. It was a huge motivation for young women cricketers of Chandigarh too,” Tandon said.
“As she is set to play for India in the T20 Women’s World Cup, we wish her all the best. UTCA will also start a Chandigarh Women’s Premier League soon and the process of it has already started,” Tandon concluded.
Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child.
Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships.
An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More