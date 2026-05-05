‘Aiming to return with trophy’: After stellar WPL, Chandigarh’s Nandni sets sight on T20 World Cup

As Chandigarh pacer Nandni Sharma reflected on her journey to the selection for the T20 Women’s World Cup team, she showered praises on Union Territory Cricket Association’s (UTCA) for ensuring her development as a pacer and backing her potential.

The 24-year-old has also been selected for the one-off Test against England at Lord’s after the World Cup.

“I got chances in UTCA and the full backing from the UTCA management including former president Sanjay Tandon as well the coaches and staff. All these performances for Chandigarh helped me to be picked up by Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction and now selected for the T20 World Cup team as well as for the solitary Test against England. It still feels like a dream,” Sharma said after a UTCA felicitation ceremony held at the Sector 16 Stadium on Monday morning.