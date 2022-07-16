Aiming to go alone in 2024 , Haryana BJP begins training session

With an aim to retain power in Haryana in 2024, the state unit of BJP commenced its three-day training session in Faridabad. Close to 350 leaders, including MPs and MLAs, both incumbent and former, and district unit chiefs will be attending the event during which the party would formulate its strategy for the upcoming panchayat polls, discuss the public-connect programmes, besides discussing ways to reach out to different communities and convey them the policies and vision of the state government.

It is expected that the BJP would contest all the 10 Lok Sabha and 90 Vidhan Sabha seats on its own in 2024. However, the party leaders say that the BJP-JJP coalition government JJP would complete and then decide on further course of action.

“Our tagline is ‘seekhna jaari hai’ (learning continues). Our ideology is that party is above the individual and nation is above the party,” said state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar.

Party’s former state unit chief Subhash Barala said: “We have been holding such training sessions at national, state, district and at mandal levels. Various speakers will share their vision with the party workers.”

Home minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij said, “BJP, from time to time, had been holding such training sessions to make party workers aware about the party’s ideologies and vision. This session is kind of a refresher course for the party workers”.

Addressing the leaders on the first day of the session, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said, “Since formation of government in Haryana in 2014, BJP had been continuously working for public welfare”. Enumerating his government’s achievements during the last more than seven years, Khattar said, “The kharchi-parchi system in recruitments has been removed. Only eligible candidates now get jobs on merit. We started Mission Merit by ending the practice of interview in recruitments. Not a single government recruitment has been canceled by the court during our tenure”.

Elaborating how his government saved money through transparency, Khattar added, “We laid emphasis on e-governance to remove the ongoing corruption in the system and provide the schemes and services through online medium. Today, the financial benefits under various schemes are being deposited directly into their bank accounts. This not only brought transparency in the system but also eliminated middlemen. As a result the state government has saved Rs. 1,200 crore by curbing corruption”.