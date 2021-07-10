Aim for 100% waste segregation, reach out to RWAs: Chandigarh Adviser to civic body

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal visited various big projects of the civic body, accompanied by commissioner, K K Yadav, in Chandigarh, on Friday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

While inspecting the waste processing plant at Dadumajra to Friday, UT Adviser Dharam Pal directed a civic body team to “try and process 100 per cent of waste being generated and identify the 20 per cent areas which are not giving segregated waste.”

Municipal Corporation Commissioner KK Yadav briefed the Adviser about the history of the plant and how they had to take the possession from the Jaypee group that was running the plant.

“Yes, I was shown how the processing is being carried out and I have told them to aim for 100 per cent waste segregation. We should be the first in the country to do it. I was told that about 80 per cent waste segregation is being carried out, so I have asked them to identify those 20 per cent areas where it is not being done and probably the civic body teams can get in touch with the Resident Welfare Associations to create awareness and ensure segregation of waste at household level there as well,” said Dharam Pal, while speaking to The Indian Express.

The Adviser also visited the Legacy mining project at the dumping site and reviewed the Solid waste management system in Chandigarh where he was briefed by the Commissioner about waste collection, transportation and disposal of MSW. He was briefed about detailed methodology and steps taken by the civic body for collection and disposal of municipal solid waste.

After seeing the legacy mining dumping site, Adviser Dharam Pal stated that the new dump also be mined in a similar way so that people can get rid of the dumping site soon.

The Adviser also visited the Construction and Demolition waste plant where he saw the material being recycled. He also visited various big projects including Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste plant at Industrial Area Phase-I, Material Recovery Facility Station, 3 BRD, Legacy Mining and Garbage Processing Plant, Dadumajra and Aerobic Composting system at Rose Garden, Sector 16.

The Commissioner apprised the Adviser that the work at C&D waste plant consists processing of construction and demolition waste and manufacturing of PCC products to be used for pavements, road work, fencing work etc. Processing plant accepts all cement, construction demolition waste except steel up to the size 1-1.5 feet which is being processed by crushing and washing in four types of aggregates- sand, 10mm Bajri, 20mm Bajri, and 40mm Bajri.

He said that such aggregates are utilised to make cement concrete products including PCC kerb, channel, tiles, paver blocks, cement concrete works, bollards etc. The Adviser asked Yadav to enhance the capacity of the plant to accept C&D waste from outskirts also.

At the Material Recovery Facility Centre at 3 BRD, Dharam Pal was told that the project is a component of the comprehensive Solid Waste Management System which aims at reducing the time and cost involved in collection and transfer of waste, besides generating income by recovering recyclable waste.

The Commissioner said that vehicles bring segregated waste to the Material Recovery Facility which has dedicated space for sorting of recoverable dry waste into different categories.

Dry waste left after recovery of recyclable materials is then compacted to the compost plant located in Sector 25. He said that MRF facility is equipped with hopper- tippers and compactor capsules for transfer of waste from smaller (3.2 cum) vehicles to 20 cum capsules where the waste is compacted to one fifth of the original volume. The volume reduction saves cost of transportation of waste and space required for disposal of waste.

After visiting the RDF plant, the Adviser visited the compost plant and took stock of method of making compost from wet garbage. He said that the compost prepared is of good quality and can be utilised in gardens and for agriculture purpose as well.

Pal also visited Rose Garden to see the Aerobic Compost pits over there, where he was briefed about the phases of compost preparation from horticulture waste.

Talking about the Adviser’s visit, Vinod Vashisht, Convener CFORWO (City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations), said:

C&D Plant:

“The public is still not fully aware about removal procedure of C&D waste by the civic body. Regular Collection and transportation of city’s road inerts (after daily sweeping) by MC to its C&D plant is yet to be established”.

MRF facilities:

“The plan of having two MRFs in industrial area itself is against the principles of Transportation Modelling. The three planned facilities should be equidistance so that transportation costs of carrying waste are optimal. Review proposed Ind Area phase 1 location, otherwise it will become permanent cost burden to the city.”

Waste Processing:

“It’s almost one and half years, and the city’s solid waste incineration plant is virtually non-functional after breakdown of its high temperature furnace. We Expect the new Adviser to get installation and commissioning of new solid waste-to-energy/fuel plant at the earliest.”