AIIMS MBBS results: Chetanya Mittal tops Tricity, secures AIR 4

Chandigarh lad Chetanya Mittal secured an All India rank (AIR) four in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS exams, results of which were declared late on Wednesday evening. Next in line was Mohali resident Amritesh Singh Grewal with an AIR 12, followed by Ishan Gupta with an AIR 14 and Gautam Kaushal with AIR 54.

Mittal, a resident of Sector 35 and son of Dr Puneet Mittal and Dr Monika Mittal, was a student of Sri Guruharkrishan Model School, Sector 38, Chandigarh. Hard work and focussed attention are the key to success for Chetanya. He scored 97.8 per cent in his Class XII result.

“In fact, I didn’t fair that well in NEET and got 261 rank. That disheartened me but I didn’t lose hope and just kept doing my preparation,” said Mittal who wasn’t that active on social media which, according to him, is a distraction.

Amritesh Singh Grewal, a resident of Mohali who bagged the 12th rank, said that he wants to serve people and that is why he chose to become a doctor.

Grewal is the son of a doctor couple. He aims to become a cardiologist. Hard work and faith in oneself is what worked for him, he said. “Unless you don’t have faith in yourself, you can’t succeed. I would just say don’t let yourself be affected by anything. Just keep your goal in mind and work towards achieving it,” Grewal said.

Ishan Gupta who bagged the 14th rank said that his mother is a doctor at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and has been his inspiration. Ishan is also a student of Sri Guruharkrishan Model School, Sector 38, Chandigarh. Ishan, a resident of Sector 24, Chandigarh, did his Class X from St Johns. His mother Dr Nailini Gupta is Professor at the Department of Cytology, PGIMER.

“My role model has been my mother. That is why I decided to take this exam. I want to become an endocrinologist,” Ishan said. His success mantra is focussed attention and quality studies. “I didn’t use social media much but sometimes I would use WhatsApp as a stress-buster,” he added.

Gautam Kaushal, who has scored AIR 54, too, is a student of Sri Guruharkrishan Model School, Sector 38, Chandigarh. His father is a bank manager while the mother is a housewife.

Rishabh Manuja, a resident of Sector 5 Mansa Devi Complex Panchkula, bagged an All India 112th rank. Manuja did his Class XII from DC Montessori School, Manimajra, and Class X from Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh. Manuja’s father is an engineer who works in Bangalore while the mother is a housewife. Consistency and hard work are the key to achieve one’s goal, according to Manuja.