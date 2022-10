Kapoor was arrested on Thursday by the Vigilance Bureau (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Punjab Police’s Assistant General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor was on Friday produced in a court which remanded him in police custody for three days.

The accused was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate (Ist Class) Vaishnavi Sikka. Kapoor was arrested on Thursday by the Vigilance Bureau after he was accused of taking Rs 1 crore bribe from a woman.