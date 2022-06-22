Aided colleges call for an “all-out fight” against Punjab’s centralised admission process

The decision of the Punjab Government to implement centralised admission in all government and aided colleges from the current academic year has met with stiff protest from the managements of non-government aided colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Alleging that the move is impractical and would lead to the harassment of the students and their parents, the Non-Government Aided Colleges Management Federation, that represents 142 colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh, Wednesday called for an “all-out fight to protect the autonomy of higher educational institutions” and condemned the tepid response of the Bhagwant Singh Mann government of Punjab towards the issues of the colleges.

President of the federation Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina told reporters in Chandigarh that the latest directive from the education department to open centralised admission portals through a Mumbai-based private firm is illegal, full of flaws and is being enforced with ulterior motives.

The delegation of the federation Wednesday met the authorities of Higher Education and submitted a memorandum, citing their “reservations and grievances”.

The federation had shot off letters to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Education Minister Meet Hayer, but there was no response.

However, Director of Public Instructions (DPI) of Punjab Rajeev Kumar Gupta has promised the managements to take appropriate decision in consultation with higher authorities. He also promised to constitute a committee to look into other issues too, it said.

Terming the government’s decision discriminatory, Chhina said the private universities had been kept out of the purview. “The colleges already have their own online portals which cater to the needs of the admissions,” he said.

The college managements said the new system was in violation of principles of natural justice as no prior discussion regarding the centralised online admission process was held with the aided colleges, which are the prime stakeholders.

Why the Non-Government Aided Colleges Management Federation oppose centralised admission?

There is no provision in the Grant-in-Aid Scheme which authorizes the taking over of the admission process of aided colleges in Punjab. Further, the private self-financed, unaided colleges are not covered under this directive and this move is only directed against the aided colleges in Punjab. The private unaided colleges are teaching inter alia the same courses as aided colleges; however, only aided colleges, affiliated to three state universities – Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar – are forced to take part in the centralised online admission process, Chhina said.

The federation leaders, further, pointed out that similar systems already announced for BEd and Law Colleges have failed miserably. Thus the decision must be withdrawn and the colleges be given more autonomy rather than imposing such arbitrary directives, said the Federation leaders.

Fees received through portal goes to private firm’s account

“The worst is that the fees received through this portal will be deposited in the bank accounts of the private firm and not in the bank accounts of the colleges. This is highly objectionable because there is no clear cut policy on how and when the fees would be received back,” Chhina said.

The federation also lashed out at the government for not giving reasons for taking over the admission process of the three state-run universities in Punjab and allowing a Mumbai-based firm to take control of the admissions.

The department has failed to explain on what basis the firm was selected, when was the tender, if any, for selecting a private firm issued, and what were the conditions, Chhina said.

“The department”, he said, “has failed to explain on what basis the said firm was selected, when (if any) was the tender for selecting a private firm issued, and what were the conditions of such tender. The entire action is vitiated as an attempt to enrich a private firm at the expense of students and the colleges.”

Through the directive dated June 6, 2022, Punjab is seeking to interfere and treat aided colleges as a controlled government institution which is contrary to the directions held in TMA Pai Foundation Vs State of Kerala, 2002 (8) SCC 481. “The centralised process does not fall in line with the principle of the state to provide easy, affordable access to education to all sections of society and,” the federation leaders said.