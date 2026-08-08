AI generated video: Court issues notice to Meta on Khaira plea

According to the suit, the operators of the Facebook page "Charda Punjab" and Instagram account "chard_apunjab" are presently unknown, with disclosure of their identity also being sought from the intermediary.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhAug 8, 2026 02:18 PM IST
MetaThe complaint also states that the content "has therefore caused and continues to cause humiliation, mental agony, reputational injury and loss of dignity” to Khaira. (file)
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The Chandigarh District court has issued notices to Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook and Instagram) on a civil suit filed by Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who has sought removal of an allegedly AI-generated morphed video depicting him, besides permanent and mandatory injunctions, protection of his personality rights and damages.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Kaushal Kumar Yadav issued notice in the matter for August 12.

In his complaint, Khaira through his counsel, Advocate Sarabjot Singh Cheema, submitted that the accompanying suit seeks “permanent and mandatory injunction, takedown/removal of false, fabricated, morphed and AI-generated content, protection of the plaintiff’s reputation, dignity and personality rights and for damages.”

The complaint states that Khaira, MLA from Bholath Assembly constituency, is “a well-known public and political personality” who enjoys “reputation and recognition amongst the people of Punjab as well as the Punjabi diaspora.”

According to the suit, the operators of the Facebook page “Charda Punjab” and Instagram account “chard_apunjab” are presently unknown, with disclosure of their identity also being sought from the intermediary.

Khaira has alleged that the defendants “have published and circulated a highly objectionable, false, fabricated and AI-generated/morphed video” wherein his “face, beard and turbaned” Sikh appearance have been “digitally manipulated and superimposed upon an artificially generated body” of a woman.”

Referring to the circulation of the content, the suit claims that the impugned video had already received approximately 1.36 lakh views, 1,900 reactions and 443 shares on Facebook, while on Instagram it had received approximately 1.12 lakh views, 760 likes, 87 comments, 33 reposts and about 5,496 shares, adding that the figures were continuing to increase.

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The complaint also states that the content “has therefore caused and continues to cause humiliation, mental agony, reputational injury and loss of dignity” to Khaira. It adds that the continued availability of the content is particularly harmful because viewers encountering screenshots or reposts “may have no means whatsoever of knowing that the visual representation is artificial.”

Khaira further submitted that his “name, face, photograph, likeness, voice, appearance and other identifiable attributes constitute integral aspects of his personality and identity,” and that unauthorised manipulation in a false and derogatory representation interferes with his right to control misuse of his identity.

Calling the matter “a particularly serious issue concerning misuse of generative AI,” the complaint adds that unlike ordinary written allegations, a fabricated photograph or video “purports to provide visual proof of something which never occurred and therefore possesses an enhanced capacity to mislead, humiliate and cause reputational injury.”

Khaira in his application has also relied upon the Bombay High Court judgment in Arijit Singh versus Codible Ventures LLP & Ors. concerning protection against misuse of personality attributes through artificial intelligence, deepfakes and face-morphing technology.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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