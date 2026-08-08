AI generated video: Court issues notice to Meta on Khaira plea

The complaint also states that the content "has therefore caused and continues to cause humiliation, mental agony, reputational injury and loss of dignity” to Khaira. (file)

The Chandigarh District court has issued notices to Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook and Instagram) on a civil suit filed by Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who has sought removal of an allegedly AI-generated morphed video depicting him, besides permanent and mandatory injunctions, protection of his personality rights and damages.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Kaushal Kumar Yadav issued notice in the matter for August 12.

In his complaint, Khaira through his counsel, Advocate Sarabjot Singh Cheema, submitted that the accompanying suit seeks “permanent and mandatory injunction, takedown/removal of false, fabricated, morphed and AI-generated content, protection of the plaintiff’s reputation, dignity and personality rights and for damages.”