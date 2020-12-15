Ahead of Swachh Survekshan survey, Chandigarh gets 75 new twin bin hoppers

As many as 75 new twin bin hoppers have arrived in the city for waste collection system that will take off from January. (File)

As many as 75 new twin bin hoppers have arrived in the city for waste collection system that will take off from January. The Municipal Corporation will carry out the waste collection instead of independent waste collectors.

The new system will take off ahead of Swachh Survekshan. A total of 392 vehicles have to be purchased till December-end. A total of 430 vehicles will be carrying out waste collection and residents will have to give segregated waste.

The civic body has also opened registration for independent collectors to be deployed as drivers. There are around 1,284 independent collectors known to the MC.

Officials said that they will be needing around 300 drivers. About two helpers will be required in each vehicle, it was said.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Amrit Warring said, “The registration of vehicles is going on. A total of 75 of them have arrived. Also, we have opened a counter at the MC office inviting all those collectors who want to become drivers. Those who don’t have driving licence will be given 10-15 days’ time to obtain licence and take training.”

Every week around 40 vehicles are arriving. It was said that user charges will apply for everyone the moment collection starts.

The MC started the work for door-to-door collection of waste in 13 UT villages and some sectors of the city on its own. This area includes Dhanas, Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Daria, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Raipur Khurd, Behlana, Makhan Majra, Maloya-EWS colony and Raipur Kalan and the markets of Sector-7,8,9, 16,21,22,23,24,26,28,29/30,31/32,33,36,37,38 and 49.

As per Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws 2018, the user fee for collection, transportation, disposal of solid waste is to be collected from the residential commercial establishments/institutions, hotels and restaurants, shops as per schedule-l of Solid Waste Management By -Laws. There are five slabs for user charges meant for residential dwelling units.

In residential areas, up to 50 square metre, Rs 50 was proposed to be charged, over 50 square metre to 200 square metre, Rs 100 was proposed to be charged by owners, over 200 square metre to 500 square metre, Rs 200 was supposed to be charged.

At least Rs 250 was supposed to be charged over 500-1,000 sq mt, for over 1,000 sq mt, Rs 350 was supposed to be charged. Commercial establishments were supposed to be charged Rs 500.

