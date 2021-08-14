Ahead of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s visit, hand grenade found in Amritsar

A day before Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will reach Amritsar, police recovered a hand grenade from the post Ranjit Avenue area.

The CM is scheduled to visit the Holy City on Saturday to dedicate Jallianwala Bagh Centenary Memorial Park, located in the Ranjit Avenue area, to the public. He will also unfurl the national flag in Amritsar on Independence Day.

The grenade was found by sweepers of the municipal corporation in the D Block of the Ranjit Avenue.

A bomb squad was called to the site, which took the object in a sand bag to the outskirts of the city where it was disposed, said Amritsar police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Police said there was no pin in the grenade, which carried the name of brand used by government agencies.

Gill said some people use old grenade shells as a decorative showpiece. “It is being probed if the grenade was a decorative peace or meant to carry out an explosion. We will take action based on the outcome of the probe,” the police officer said.