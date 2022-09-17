Ahead of PU polls, Sukhbir Badal announces SOI panel

Ritish Pandit

In a major development ahead of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal and general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia announced the panel of their student wing, Student Organisation of India (SOI). Madhav Sharma who graduated from chemical engineering in the 5-year integrated BE + MBA course, has been named as the presidential candidate for the elections.

Apart from this, they announced Iqbal Preet Singh, Chetan Chaudhary and Arpit Makkar as the election incharge for PU and its colleges. Jashan Jawanda has been announced as president, Parwinder Singh Nehal chairman, Gagandeep Singh Dhaliwal as party president and Gurshaan Dhaliwal as campus president respectively.