Ahead of polls, Punjab govt slashes power prices; Channi says move to help 69 lakh consumers

In a major relief for domestic power consumers in the state, the Punjab government on Monday slashed the tariff of every unit of power by Rs 3 for households and establishments having a load of up to 7 KW.

Moreover, in a Diwali bonanza for its employees, the government has given them 11 per cent dearness allowance.

The timing of the announcement is significant with Punjab set to go to polls next year and power tariff having always been a huge political issue in the state. It was also on the 18-point agenda handed by party high command to former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Various political parties have also been harping on the issue, saying Punjab’s power rates are the most expensive among all the states.

While making the announcement after a Cabinet meeting in which the decision was taken, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the move to slash unit price by Rs 3 makes Punjab’s power tariff the cheapest in the country.

The Cabinet has decided unanimously that the price of every unit should be slashed, he said, adding that the decision will provide relief to 95 per cent households. The CM said that 69 lakh out of 71.75 lakh domestic consumers will be benefited by the move.

There will, however, be no relief for those having a power load of over 7 KW. “We thought that the rich and landlords, who run 20-20 ACs in their houses, do not need this benefit,” he said.

The slashing of power prices is going to increase the burden on the state exchequer by Rs 3316 crore. The state is already paying Rs 10,000 crore in the form of power subsidies to farmers, SCs and industries every year.

The subsidy bill of the state has now gone up to Rs 14,000 crore. Channi said, “Our subsidy bill is now seven times more than Delhi, which provides a subsidy of Rs 2,000 crore.”

For consumers having a load of up to 2 KW, every unit up to 100 will now cost Rs 1.19 instead of Rs 4.19 which was the earlier rate. From 101 units to 300 units, the cost of every unit will also decrease—from Rs 7.01, which is the current rate, to Rs 4.01. Above 300 units, every unit will cost Rs 5.76, coming down from the earlier price of Rs 8.76.

For consumers with a power load between 2 KW to 7 KW, the per unit charge for the three slabs will be Rs 1.49, Rs 4.01 and Rs 4.76 respectively.

Channi also said they were also planning to bring a Bill in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session to terminate power purchase agreements with all three private thermal plants.

He said that PSPCL has already started working towards making cheaper power. It has allotted two solar companies to supply power to the tune of 250 MW at a record low rate of Rs 2.33 per unit. Similarly, PSPCL has allotted 150 MW of solar plants to be established within Punjab at the rate of Rs 2.69 per unit. These plants will be established in the next eight months.

He further said that the government already waived off the pending bills of consumers who have a power load of less than 2 KW. This means that the government is going to bear an additional expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore, which will benefit 15 lakh consumers, including the poorest people, in the state, he added.

To benefit medium-scale industries, the government has already reduced the fixed charges by 50 per cent. This will benefit 35,000 medium-scale units, for which an additional expenditure of Rs 150 crore will be borne by the state government.