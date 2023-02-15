Ahead of polls, Home Minister praises Khattar’s working style

Ahead of the 2024 Haryana Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday praised the working style of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Lauding the achievements of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government, Shah praised the Chief Minister for taking public-friendly decisions along with the popular welfare schemes of the government. Shah said: “Despite all the protests, the educated panchayats are a unique example of its kind in the country today. Today, Haryana has become the first and only state in the country to have intellectual panchayats,” said Amit Shah.

In 2016, the Khattar government had imposed a clause of education on panchayat poll candidates which has led to sharp hike in the number of graduate sarpanches. As many as 10.7% elected sarpanches were graduate or above in 2016 in comparison to just 7% sarpanches of 2010.

Along with this, the senior BJP leader also praised the Haryana government for its initiatives in making the state smoke-free and ODF (open defecation free).

Amit Shah added: “By providing gas stove to every household, the state government has worked to make Haryana smoke-free. Also, by making toilets in every household; Haryana has the maximum number of ODF plus villages among the states. The credit for all this goes to Chief Minister, Manohar Lal.”

Amit Shah also said that while the state government has implemented many important decisions to make Haryana a model state, it has also worked to take the state to the pinnacle of development.

He added, “Haryana has left behind states that had industrial background. Haryana is standing at 10% manufacturing growth rate as against the country’s manufacturing growth rate of 6.5 percent; this is a huge achievement. Haryana is poised to become the largest software exporter. Even in startups, Haryana is moving ahead by registering 4,119 startups and the state alone produces 50% of all the four-wheelers manufactured in the country.”