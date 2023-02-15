scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Ahead of polls, Home Minister praises Khattar’s working style

Amit Shah also said that while the state government has implemented many important decisions to make Haryana a model state, it has also worked to take the state to the pinnacle of development.

Listen to this article
Ahead of polls, Home Minister praises Khattar’s working style
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ahead of the 2024 Haryana Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday praised the working style of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Lauding the achievements of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government, Shah praised the Chief Minister for taking public-friendly decisions along with the popular welfare schemes of the government. Shah said: “Despite all the protests, the educated panchayats are a unique example of its kind in the country today. Today, Haryana has become the first and only state in the country to have intellectual panchayats,” said Amit Shah.

In 2016, the Khattar government had imposed a clause of education on panchayat poll candidates which has led to sharp hike in the number of graduate sarpanches. As many as 10.7% elected sarpanches were graduate or above in 2016 in comparison to just 7% sarpanches of 2010.

Along with this, the senior BJP leader also praised the Haryana government for its initiatives in making the state smoke-free and ODF (open defecation free).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

Amit Shah added: “By providing gas stove to every household, the state government has worked to make Haryana smoke-free. Also, by making toilets in every household; Haryana has the maximum number of ODF plus villages among the states. The credit for all this goes to Chief Minister, Manohar Lal.”

Amit Shah also said that while the state government has implemented many important decisions to make Haryana a model state, it has also worked to take the state to the pinnacle of development.

More from Chandigarh

He added, “Haryana has left behind states that had industrial background. Haryana is standing at 10% manufacturing growth rate as against the country’s manufacturing growth rate of 6.5 percent; this is a huge achievement. Haryana is poised to become the largest software exporter. Even in startups, Haryana is moving ahead by registering 4,119 startups and the state alone produces 50% of all the four-wheelers manufactured in the country.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 02:03 IST
Next Story

Punjab women’s commission chairman moves HC against her curtailed tenure

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close