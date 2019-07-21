Ahead of polls, Haryana CM Khattar announces HRA to state employees as per 7th Pay Commission

In the poll-bound Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday announced house rent allowance to the government employees as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The assembly elections in Haryana are due in October.

The revised HRA would be implemented with effect from August 1 and benefit about 3.50 lakh employees. This decision would put an additional expenditure of Rs 1,900 crore on the state exchequer, Khattar said.

The announcement came after Khattar held a meeting with representatives of the employees and trade unions here.

Khattar, meanwhile, refused to accept the employees demand of salary at par with Punjab counterparts and told them to “stop using the phrase anymore”. He claimed that his government was already giving more pay and perks to the staff in some departments compared to those in Punjab.

However, the representatives of employees accused the government of backtracking on its pre-poll promise. They alleged that ahead of the 2014 assembly elections the BJP had promised employees salary to the government staff equivalent to that in Punjab. General secretary of Sarv Karamchari Sangh, Subhash Lamba said that the government has also not accepted the demand of framing a policy to regularize the temporary employees.

Khattar, meanwhile, said that the matter of restoration of old pension scheme to the employees will be forwarded to the central government.

The CM also announced that his government will revive the ex-gratia policy for the dependents of the deceased employees that had been discontinued since 1996. The new policy too would be implemented with effect from August 1.

The deceased employees, whose age is 52 years or less or have completed more than 5 years of services, would be covered under the scheme, Khattar said.

He said the dependents of the deceased employees would be given two options either to get salary of the remaining period of service or get a government job of Group C and D categories for that period as per the qualification provided that none of the family member is in the government service. Those who have not yet get the financial benefit after the death of the employee can still opt for the option of the government job, he added.

Khattar said six months maternity leave would be given to women employees who are engaged under the outsourcing policy of the state government. He said the financial burden on a contractor on account of this facility would be borne by the state government.

He also announced that now cashless medical facility would be made available to the government employees for all indoor diseases instead of earlier seven diseases. All the Safai Karamcharis in the state would also get the benefit of risk insurance of Rs 10 lakh.

He said a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary Finance, to remove the pay anomalies of tubewell operators of the Public Health Engineering Department working on contractual basis.

Vigilance finds deficiencies in tendering of 510 buses

The Chief Minister said that the tender of hiring 510 buses under per kilometre scheme has been cancelled after the State Vigilance Bureau detected some deficiencies in the process. He said that strict action would be taken against the officers and others who have been found guilty in the probe. The employees earlier had gone on long strike opposing the kilometer scheme and tendering process of 510 buses. However, Khattar made it clear that the state government would continue with its per kilometer scheme. He said that 867 new buses would be added to the fleet of Haryana Roadways. Tendering process for 367 buses has been completed, whereas tender for 500 additional buses would be floated soon.