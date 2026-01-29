Ahead of PM visit, Punjab procures land to set up centre on Guru Ravidass

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab government Thursday announced to establish the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar and got three pieces of land, worth Rs 10.50 crore, registered in its name. The announcement comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Dera on February 1 on the occasion of Guru Ravidass’ birth anniversary.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that in a novel initiative, “one of its kind in the country, the Punjab government has got registered more than 9 acres of land in the name of the Adhayyan Centre. “The Punjab government stands totally committed to ensuring that the teachings and ideology of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji reach every nook and corner of the globe,” he said.
Cheema said that this was being done with a view to passing on to the coming generations the timeless message of social, economic and political equality given by Guru Ravidass nearly six centuries ago. The initiative is also aimed at ensuring global outreach of his teachings and ideology.
The Finance Minister said that three registries have been effected. “One pertains to village Naugaja measuring 64 Kanal 5 Marla at a cost of Rs 5,40,98,500. Another registry is at village Faridpur for 2 Kanal at a cost of Rs 16,74,000, while the third registry, also at village Faridpur, measures 10 Kanal 14 Marla and costs Rs 1,44,62,150,” he said, adding that “these three registries together amount to Rs 7,02,54,659 and pertain to a total area of 76 Kanal 19 Marla.”
The government move is being seen as an attempt to appease the Ravidassia community ahead of 2027 Assembly elections.
“We are fortunate to be partners in this noble cause. Our government is dedicated with heart and soul towards propagating the global message of Guru Ravidass Ji, which is centered on equality, compassion and social justice,” said Cheema.
He said that the Adhayyan Centre would act as shining lights for the coming generations. “The motive behind this measure is to make the young generation aware of the glorious history and to take a giant step forward towards erasing social and economic gaps,” he said.
Explaining the broader vision, the Finance Minister said, “The main objective of the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre is to undertake research, preservation and dissemination of the teachings of Guru Ravidass through seminars, publications as well as community-based programmes.”
