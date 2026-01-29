Ahead of PM visit, Punjab procures land to set up centre on Guru Ravidass

The announcement comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Dera on February 1 on the occasion of Guru Ravidass' birth anniversary.

Punjab government Thursday announced to establish the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar and got three pieces of land, worth Rs 10.50 crore, registered in its name. The announcement comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Dera on February 1 on the occasion of Guru Ravidass’ birth anniversary.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that in a novel initiative, “one of its kind in the country, the Punjab government has got registered more than 9 acres of land in the name of the Adhayyan Centre. “The Punjab government stands totally committed to ensuring that the teachings and ideology of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji reach every nook and corner of the globe,” he said.