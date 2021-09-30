Ahead of paddy procurement, BKU gears up to take on Khattar govt over portal ‘troubles’

Alleging that the ‘meri fasal-mera byora’ portal meant for registration of crop details was not functioning satisfactorily, the Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led BKU has urged the government to set up complaint centres at every mandi or shut the web portal to enable procurement of paddy without any restrictions.

Haryana is set to start procurement of paddy from October 1. BKU leaders said if the government doesn’t take immediate steps, then it will lead to problems for farmers selling their produce.

They allege the data uploaded on the web portal is full of errors, adding that a large number of farmers have not been able to get their details registered even as the portal has already been closed for this season.

They also said that there is no mechanism to address the grievances of the farmers related to the registration on portal at the mandis.

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal insists that the government has been trying to develop a transparent mechanism for procurement of crops which will not leave space for anybody to do politics. “We have already verified the area under different crops in the state to cross check details mentioned by the farmers. For example, in kharif-season 2021, 2.71 lakh farmers registered on ‘meri fasal-mera byora’ portal for millet mentioning cultivation of this crop in 11 lakh acres. But in three tier-system of verification, about 8.65 lakh acres of land under millet has been verified.”

On his part, in a letter sent to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday, Chaduni listed the problems being faced by the farmers. The farmer leader said: “The web portal, ‘meri fasal-mera byora’, is causing immense problems to the farmers at a time when the arrival of paddy has already started taking place in the mandis. There is no officer at the mandis who can listen to the grievances of the farmers. Either the government sets up a complaint centre at every mandi or it should shut this portal so that the farmers can sell their produce like they used to do earlier. This portal is preventing the purchase of farmers’ produce at MSP.”

The BKU leader further alleged: “A lot of data from the portal has disappeared or it is showing less area under cultivation. Now, how these farmers will be able to sell their produce?”

He also demanded issuance of receipt to the farmers for the area they have mentioned on the portal.

Demanding increase in the limit of procurement of per acre paddy, Chaduni has urged the government to fix it at 35 quintal per acre instead of current limit of 30 quintal per acre hoping more production of paddy during this season because of favourable climate conditions.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Bains claimed that as many as 60 per cent of the farmers are facing problems mainly related to area or name of cultivator because of the mandatory registration on portal.