Ahead of MC polls, civic body launches ‘Corporation Aapke Dwar’

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to begin service at the citizen’s doorstep with the ‘Corporation Aapke Dwar’ initiative, beginning from Sector 45 on Tuesday. During the drive, the civic body will host an open house meeting, where residents will be able to put forth their problems and grievances.

Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, while speaking to The Indian Express, said, “Office-bearers, including me, the mayor and area councillor, will be there. Residents and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) are all welcome. Officers of concerned wards up to the level of Executive Engineer (XEN), and health and sanitary inspectors will also accompany us.”

A separate counter for individual complaints has been set up alongside the open house. “We will incorporate the demands in successive plans and budgets so that future works can take place as per people’s demands,” Mitra added. Short term complaints are said to be dealt with immediately.

The civic body is beginning the drive just days before the city goes to MC polls. The elections are scheduled to be held in December and the code of conduct will be in force in November.

ISSUES AILING THE CORPORATION

As the civic body gears up to launch ‘Corporation Aapke Dwar’, garbage management continues to be an area of concern.

The Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) is unhappy with the waste management policy and its functioning and stated that the MC imposed this policy upon the residents unilaterally and arbitrarily.

“It needs to be scrapped or modified to make it workable. The MC has miserably failed to manage garbage in the city, which has led to residents paying almost three times the charges they would normally have to pay for waste collection,” FOSWAC stated.

The members stated that the waste collection rates were announced based on the area of a plot but are being charged kitchen-wise instead.