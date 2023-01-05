Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Akali Dal returns to its roots

On January 3, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an MP from Bathinda, held meetings in their native village Badal and the adjoining village Gagarh. The meetings were about forming booth-level committees in villages, a new SAD initiative aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“This is a new concept floated by the party as part of its reorganisation whereby 11-member committees are being formed at every booth in Punjab,” an Akali Dal worker told The Indian Express.

After holding the meetings, Badal had said two days ago that the idea to make booth-level committees was “to strengthen Akali Dal in every village and city of Punjab”. He also wrote on his social media handles, “Glad to see that there is no shortage of love, respect and passion for Shiromani Akali Dal in the sangat. I am sure that the passion and commitment of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers will result in good results in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

The SAD, in alliance with the BJP, was in power from 2007-2017. However, it failed to recreate its success in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. While the party won 15 seats in 2017, in 2022, it only managed to win a dismal 3 seats, its worst performance. The drubbing prompted a rethink, pushing the party to connect to the masses by returning to the grassroots.

“Moreover, we need to prepare ourselves for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well,” said Winnerjit Singh Goldy, SAD’s constituency in-charge in Sangrur.

In the past, SAD has been dependent on feedback from constituency in-charges. With booth-level committees, the party is counting on getting feedback from different people within the same constituency.

“This will end the monopoly of halqa (constituency) in-charges. The names of all the members of booth-level committees will be entered in SAD’s app along with phone numbers so a rich database of grassroots-level workers is ready with the party,” a SAD worker told The Indian Express.

“Not only this, any committee member himself/herself can also put his/her feedback in the app. Further, if any material that has to be disseminated is released by party headquarters, it will be automatically shared with booth-level committee members on their mobiles. They can further share it…In the era of social media, one needs to be quick in circulating publicity material,” the party worker added.

The Badals themselves launched booth-level committees in two villages in Muktsar district’s Lambi constituency and directed party leaders across the state to form such committees at all booths. Residents have even been told to make their committees and upload the list with contact details etc on the party app, according to information from party headquarters.

“It is like going back to the roots. We are making changes in the organisational setup of the party as per today’s scenario,” said Goldy. “As of now, booth-level committees of a few villages in Sangrur Vidhan Sabha constituency have been made and after Maghi (festival), the pace will pick up for the remaining villages as well. We have never worked so minutely at the grassroots level earlier so it takes time to visit villages, make committees and upload details on the app immediately,” Goldy added.

Instructions to form booth-level committees were given in mid-December last year but work in a few villages has only started this month.