Ahead of Kejriwal’s farm rally in Moga, Mann holds Jan Sabhas in district

Ahead of AAP’s national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s farmer rally in Baghapurana of Moga on March 21, party’s state president and MP Bhagwant Mann addressed three Jan Sabhas (public meetings) in Moga Sunday.

Mann alleged that the BJP-led central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badals were in “collusion with each other and had betrayed and suppressed people”.

Mann said, “Modi keeps telling the people that he used to sell tea at the railway station and now, as a Prime Minister, he is selling the nation.” He claimed that the PM had sold every part of the nation and only agriculture remained.

“However, looking at this as an opportunity, PM Modi now wants to sell agriculture as well. The corporate giants who bought this nation are exploiting the people with their high prices. Now by selling farmers’ land, Modi is planning to exploit the farmers as well,” he added.

Mann said that Amarinder and the Badals “had never supported the farmers”.

“Both, Captain and Badals, unanimously passed the Contract Farming Act that made the farmers of the state bonded labour. They unanimously passed the APMC Amendment Act that privatised the markets of vegetables and fruits,” he said.

Mann said that these bills were the basis through which the central farm laws were made and now, looking at the strength of the farmers, these two were trying to act as if they were pro-farmers.