Ahead of Invest Punjab Summit, industry asks CM Mann for biodegradable carry bags manufacture allowance

Days before Invest Punjab Summit which is slated to be held on February 23 and 24 at ISB Mohali, industrialists have asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take care of the existing industries as well. CM Mann had invited a few industrial associations to Chandigarh on Wednesday. It has been learnt that the CM is inviting industrial associations representing each sector, ahead of the summit.

A delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) under the leadership of Gurmeet Singh Kular (president) and Rajeev Jain (general secretary) met Mann on Wednesday and discussed the issues that required immediate attention. The team discussed more about the plastic units which have been closed down due to environmental concerns.

Kular told The Indian Express that FICO strongly demanded the allowance for the manufacture of biodegradable carry bags and single-use items to save the environment. “Around 650 units that deal with the manufacture of carry bags and single-use plastic bags have been shut down. However, in July last year, the central government allowed single-use biodegradable bags but this notification is yet to be implemented in Punjab. Hence the units cannot start operations until the Punjab government implements the notification and reopen the closed units,” said Kular

Rajeev Jain said that the Central Pollution Control Board has allowed compostable plastic products to be manufactured in India. It was requested that biodegradable products as per Indian Standard IS 17899 T: 2022 must be allowed so that the ill-effects of plastic decomposition can be minimised, as developed countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and 90 other countries are using biodegradable products.

He said that there was a scarcity of clean potable water. “Hence thousands of water bottling industries have set up purifiers to purify the groundwater and pack it in bottles, which are hugely used for travel purposes, functions, gatherings, restaurants, etc. Unfortunately, these days glasses for packing purified water are banned, although bottles and other single-use items for the food sector are allowed,” he pointed out.

It has been requested that glasses for packaged drinking water should be allowed and EPR (Extended Producer’s Responsibility) be imposed, he told The Indian Express. Alternatively, the state government must allow the manufacturing of biodegradable glasses for the packing of water as per Indian Standards, he said.

Kular added that the quality of the groundwater in Punjab is poor, and the condition of Ludhiana’s water is worse with an average total dissolved solids (TDS) of 400. Banning packed water in disposable glasses may lead to a rise in the spread of waterborne diseases due to the poor quality of water, he explained.

The FICO members pointed out that the central government has allowed the manufacturing of plastic carry bags with a minimum of 75 microns, but the Punjab government has banned the manufacturing of any kind of plastic carry bags.

“While carry bags and single-use items manufactured in Delhi, Gujarat and other parts of the country are easily available in our market, imposing a ban and making people out of business is not a solution. Instead, the government should allow the manufacture of biodegradable carry bags with a minimum of 50 microns,” Kular said.

Kular said that as Punjab government is wooing the industry from outside the states to invest in Punjab, they should focus on reviving the closed units, and focus on supporting the existing industry so that “we should expand in this state rather than thinking of moving out”.

He said that they have told the CM that more than 75 percent of the total bicycle and sewing machine industry of India operates from Ludhiana, out of which 90 per cent operates from the mixed land use (MLU) areas and are registered under micro-small and medium enterprises (MSME). These units have been working for the last 60-70 years.

These small units are the suppliers of the mandatory products to large units. “The last date for shifting the industry from the MLU area is September 18, 2023. For the efficient growth of Ludhiana, these industrial units must be provided relief and the MLU areas must be declared as designated industrial areas,” the team has told the CM.