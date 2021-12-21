Ahead of dry days, liquor sale shoots up

THE SALE of liquor has shot up in Chandigarh days before the three days long dry-day, which will be observed from December 22-24. Liquor vends will also close on December 27, the day of counting, in Chandigarh.

A liquor contractor in Mani Majra said, “We observed an increase in the sale of liquor today and it will increase tomorrow as well. Our routine customers, who usually purchase half and single bottles every day, are purchasing two to three bottles. The sale of cartons has increased since the announcement of civic body elections.” The same response was received from liquor contractors operating in other parts of Chandigarh.

“As there is a ban on large gatherings, people including the supporters of various political parties as well as independent candidates are gathering in small groups. Liquor is flowing. The cheap and small guest houses located in villages Burail, Attawa, Kajheri, Hallomajra etc are being used for such gatherings. Many leaders have already collected their stocks,’ a colony leader, requesting anonymity, said. The leader is supporting the Azad Front.

An SHO rank police officer requesting anonymity said, “As the declared dry-days came close, a flood of misleading, false information about the distribution of liquor in various areas was being spread to malign rival candidates. At least five such reports were received from the North East subdivision areas, comprising of Mani Majra, Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar. When cops reached the spot, there was nothing.

A total of 22 seizures of illicit liquor including 164 cartons and 1,018 liquor bottles were made after the announcement of civic body polls on November 23. Most of these seizures were made in the villages, slum colonies, rehabilitation colonies. These areas are already vulnerable and sensitive in the view of polls. 23 people have been arrested for liquor smuggling since November 23.

DSP Ram Gopal, a Chandigarh police spokesperson, said, “All SHOs, SDPOs and those in charge of independent cells have been instructed to curb liquor menace, keeping in the mind the civic body polls in Chandigarh. Many seizures of illicit liquor were made in the last two weeks. The dry days from December 22 to December 24 will be observed strictly.”

Strict watch on Chandigarh’s borders

As Chandigarh will observe dry-days between December 22 and December 24 and on the day of counting, December 27, the sale of liquor is expected to increase in Panchkula and Mohali. Police have made adequate arrangements to curb the illegal trade of liquor from the neighbouring cities to Chandigarh. The vigil at all the entry/exit points of Chandigarh with the two cities will remain strict on dry days