Ahead of Cong’s Chintin Shivir, Bhupinder Singh Hooda meets Yogendra Yadav to discuss farmers’ issues

Haryana’s Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday met Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav in his ongoing series of meetings with farmer leaders ahead of Congress’s Chintin Shivir. Besides various other leaders, Hooda had recently met Rakesh Tikait last week.

Hooda is holding these meeting to prepare an agenda paper on “upliftment of farmers and agriculture” for Congress’s “Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir” to be held in Udaipur from May 13 till May 15.

After his meeting with Yadav, Hooda, who heads the committee shaping the party’s proposals on farmers and agriculture-related issues in a three-day Chintan Shivir, told the media that even after the withdrawal of three farm laws due to the farmers’ agitation, there are many issues the Union government continues to ignore.

“It is very important to discuss these issues deeply and to accept the demands of the farmers,” he said adding that he was “constantly holding discussions with farmers, farmer organisations, farmer leaders, agricultural experts and agricultural scientists and taking their suggestions to ensure that all aspects of the agrarian distress are brought to life.”

Yogendra Yadav said “All parties, including the Congress and the ruling BJP, should also establish dialogue with the farmers. It is very important to have a discussion on the issue of agriculture and these have to be discussed at all levels”.

Hooda added, “Issues for the betterment of farmers, farm workers and agriculture would be discussed in detail in the Chintan Shivir and the Congress party will take steps in the interest of the farmer by including it in its political agenda”.