Ahead of bypoll, Mann dedicates 17 new sand mines to people

Ahead of Lok Sabha bye-elections in Jalandhar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that 150 public sand mines will be soon dedicated to people for ensuring pithead price of sand at Rs 5.50 per cubic foot. The CM, while interacting with the media after dedicating 17 more public mines to people here at Mao Sahib, said that so far 33 public mines have been dedicated in 14 districts and the state government will soon operationalise 150 public sand mines for the convenience of the people.

He said that 16 public mines touching six districts were dedicated to people a few days ago and 17 more such mines were dedicated on Friday which will involve eight districts. Mann said that so far, 61,580 metric ton of sand had been used by people from these public mines, providing direct and indirect employment to several youths.

Asserting that the state government has eradicated the sand mafia to ensure that people get cheap sand, the CM said that now the sand will be sold at just Rs 5.50 per cubic foot in each of these public mining sites, which is one of the low rates in the country. Only manual excavation of sand will be permitted in these public mining sites and no mining contractor will be allowed to operate.

Sand from here will be sold for use in construction of non-commercial projects. He said that sale of sand will happen only till sunset and a government official will always be present to regulate the extraction of sand at each public mining site.

Slamming the Akali Dal for producing and patronising the sand mafia in the state, the CM said that Bikram Majithia, whose party has created sand mafia in the state, has no moral right to speak on this issue.

Mann said that not even a single tainted person will be allowed to mint money illegally from any source. Those who have been rejected by the people for their misdeeds are not able to digest that several pro-people initiatives have been taken by the state government. “All the reports of SIT and commissions that have been hanging in fire for long will be made public soon,” he said.

Replying to a query on his tussle with the Governor, the CM said that people of the state have elected him and he is accountable to them, not to any person selected by the Union government. “My government will take every decision aimed at well-being of the people of the state and prosperity of its people,” he said.