Ahead of Assembly polls, Haryana govt restores benefits for sportspersons

Ahead of the Assembly polls due in October, the Haryana Cabinet Friday restored several benefits to the sportspersons, which were withdrawn in past few years and which had drawn sharp criticism from athletes.

The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, decided to give cash awards to team players at par with individual players. The cabinet also decided that full cash award will be given for all the medals won by a player.

“Cash award to junior and sub junior categories for World/Asian/Commonwealth/National Championship/Cups will be given at the rate of 75 per cent and 50 per cent of the amount fixed for senior category in corresponding tournaments. Cash award will be given to youth and cadet categories also,” the government said in an official statement.

Notably, the cash awards in the amended rates will be given with effect from April 1, 2017.

According to Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij, the condition of playing for Haryana at the National level will be relaxed for grant of cash award to participants in Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Para Asian Games, Youth Olympics, Commonwealth Games, youth Asian Games and World Cub Championship (which is held in four years cycle).

“Cash awards will be given in case of national tournaments conducted by the National Sports Federation recognized by Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, Government of India and by the State Association affiliated to such National Sports Federation.”

Colonizers to leave 10% for community site

In another decision, the cabinet approved an amendment in the New Integrated Licensing Policy, 2016. As per amendment, the coloniser would earmark 10 per cent area of the licenced colony free of cost to the government for provision of community facilities duly marked and demarcated in the layout plan and zoning plan indicated as ‘Community Site’. The location of the area for community facility would be at the discretion of the government to enable feasibility of its integration with the similar area reserved for community facilities in an adjoining colony, the statement said.

Relief for farmers

Cabinet also gave approval for providing loan of Rs 60 crore to Naraingarh Sugar Mill in Ambala district so that it could release the due payment to sugarcane farmers. The farmers were on warpath for the past six months. They had even held protest in flooded Meghna river apart from a half naked protest march.

Safai karamcharis demand accepted

The cabinet approved the proposal of the Urban Local Bodies Department to take the service of contractual Safai Karamcharis and sewermen working under various municipalities on ‘Palika Roll’ to give them regular jobs. Following this, the MC employees ended their three-day strike.